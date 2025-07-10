BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for Women’s Euro Norway vs. Iceland

The BetMGM bonus code offers $1500 in bonuses with Norway vs Iceland featuring at the 2025 Women's Euros today.

The Women’s Euro is down to the final games of the group stage, with advancement to the quarterfinals on the line in several matches. BetMGM is stirring the pot with some great offers for first-time players.

Thursday’s spotlight is on Norway vs. Iceland in a battle of the frozen north.#

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It’s the haves versus the have-nots in the Women’s Euro battle on Thursday between Norway and Iceland.

Norway has already clinched its spot in the group winners stage after beating Switzerland and Finland. They’ll be playing with house money, looking to fine-tune their lineups before the quarterfinals.

On the other side of the seesaw is Iceland, already eliminated and with no points, playing for pride and the hope to tally their first win since 2013 in the Euro finals.

Norway may rest certain players, but their best lineup has Caroline Graham Hansen, a Barcelona winger who scored the decisive goal against Finland. Backing her is Ada Hegerberg, an Arsenal striker and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner,and Frida Maanum, a midfielder who is a force in controlling the game.

Hoping to surprise them will be Glódís Perla Viggosdóttir, the Iceland captain and Ballon d’or nominee who leads the defense from the center-back position. There’s also Sveindís Jónsdóttir, a fast forward hailing from Wolfsburg/Angel City, and Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, a forward/winger with Inter Milan.

Oddsmakers have Norway as a +120 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Stockhorn Arena in Thun, Switzerland, with FS1 streaming the contest.

