BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for MLB All-Star Game

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game brings out the stars tonight at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia.

It’s the American League vs. the National League in the 95th annual edition.

Now that there’s interleague play, the magic of the game has lost a little luster. But make no mistake - for a lot of these players, it’s a chance to establish themselves on a national stage, and so they’ll be playing hard and trying their best.

The AL currently leads the series with a record of 48-44-2, but it’s anyone’s game when the lights come on.

One indicator of how much talent will be on display is Shohei Ohtani, the two-time MVP, will be leading off for the National League. He’ll be joined by Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs, and Dodger Freddie Freeman, among others.

The honor of hitting cleanup in the AL goes to Seattle’s Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors in home runs. Backing him is NY Yankee Aaron Judge, the top AL vote-getter, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner and Detroit Tiger Tarik Skubal is the AL starter. The NL will counter with Paul Skenes, who started last year’s game.

One twist in this year’s game is the first use of MLB’s automated ball‑strike (ABS) challenge system in an All‑Star Game, relying on real-time 5G tech and allowing on-field players—pitcher, catcher, or hitter—to contest calls.

There’s also a mid-game tribute planned for Atlanta Brave slugger Hank Aaron. The game will recreate his famous 715th home run via projection and pyrotechnics mid-game, a record that at one time shattered the career home run record held by Babe Ruth.

Oddsmakers have the NL as a -115 favorite, with a run over/under of 7.5. Fox will televise and stream the game at 8 p.m. EDT, with additional streaming by ESPN2, Fubo, and Fox Deportes.

