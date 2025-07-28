BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cincinnati Reds

The BetMGM bonus code offers $1500 in bonus bets, with the Dodgers and Reds meeting in the MLB at 7:10pm ET tonight (07/28).

A matchup between two of the National League’s up-and-coming pitchers is the highlight of Monday’s Major League Baseball action. BetMGM is counting down to launch with some great offers for first-time players.

It’s the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yoshinobu Yamamoto squaring off against Reds rookie Chase Burns at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

It’s the first meeting of the season between the first-place Dodgers and third-place Reds, but it’s not necessarily a mismatch. The Reds swept the Dodgers in Cincinnati in 2024, and are a young team on the rise looking to make the rest of the league sit up and take notice by doing that again in this series.

The Dodgers send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound. He’s shown flashes of why the Los Angeles team spent $300 million to acquire him in free agency from his Japanese team, pitching to an 8-7 record and a 2.55 ERA this year.

His opponent on the hill is Reds rookie Chase Burns, the overall No. 2 MLB draft pick in 2024 who was promoted to the big club in June. He has a live arm, but has a 6.65 ERA in his early starts. Still, he has struck out 35 hitters in 21.2 innings, so the Dodgers can expect him to bring the heat in this one.

Players to watch for the Reds include shortstop Elly De La Cruz, whose blinding speed and power hitting make him one of the top position players, and keystone partner Matt McClain, who has 11 homers on the season.

The Dodgers counter with the power bat of Teoscar Hernández, who comes into this game with 16 homers and 62 RBIs, and all-star Freddie Freeman, coming off an injury but still producing with a .297 batting average and 51 RBI.

The oddsmakers are backing the Dodgers, with the moneyline at -184 to Cincy’s +154, with the runs over/under at 9.5. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, with SportsNetLA televising and Fubo streaming.

