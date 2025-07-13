BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for Chelsea vs PSG Finals

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX offers $1500 in bouses with Chelsea and PSG's Club World Cup final set for 3:00pm ET today (07/13).

The soccer world’s attention will be laser-focused on East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday, as the Club World Cup finale unfolds before a sold-out MetLife Stadium. BetMGM is powering up with some great offers for first-time players.

It’s France’s Paris Saint-Germain vs. England’s Chelsea in a battle for international prestige and the winner’s share of the Club World Cup’s billion-dollar prize pool.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It doesn’t get any bigger for club soccer, as two powerhouse teams square off in a championship match. What started with a field of 32 teams is now down to PSG vs. Chelsea, with stakes including up to $125 million from the billion-dollar prize pool and the universal acclamation that comes from certifying your squad as the world’s top club side.

PSG wiped out a surprisingly docile Real Madrid by 4-0 in the scorching heat of the semifinals, once again shutting out a top club. PSG has kept five clean sheets in their six matches at the 2025 Club World Cup, conceding just one goal in the tournament and beating such powers as Bayern Munich along the way.

Chelsea has had an easier path to the finals, and has a loss to Brazil’s Flamengo in the group stage. But they also have a formidable defense, shutting out their opponents in three matches across the series. They have controlled midfield tempo and uses it superior team speed to beat opponents down the pitch.

The final day will again be brutally hot and humid, with temperatures in the 80s and high humidity.

Oddsmakers have installed PSG as a -165 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. Chelsea is currently -380. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT, with TBS, TNT and DAZN handling television and streaming. Other providers that carry TBS and TNT may have the game as well.

