BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Thursday Night Football, Serie A, and NBA

With the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, you’ll get your stake back up to $1500 on your first bet. Tonight, you can bet on Ravens (-7.5) vs Dolphins on Thursday Night Football as Lamar Jackson returns from a hamstring injury (8:15pm EDT).

Bettors can also place their wagers on two Serie A games today (Cagliari vs Sassuolo, Pisa vs Lazio). In the NBA, the Warriors head to Milwaukee for a game against the Bucks. Meanwhile, the Spurs will look to improve to 5-0 when they host the Heat.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight, the Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) clash with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium at 8:15pm EDT (Prime Video). Both teams are looking for their first back-to-back victories of the season.

With Ravens QB Lamar Jackson back in action, the Ravens are heavy favorites. In three games without Jackson, Baltimore scored just 43 points total. With him, the Ravens have scored over 30 points per game, and the Dolphins are coming off a 34-point performance of their own.

Take over 50.5 points (-110) for tonight’s game.

Earlier, Cagliari welcome Sassuolo to Sardinia in a Serie A match at 1:45pm EDT. Sassuolo have conceded just four goals in their last six games, while the Islanders have failed to score in consecutive home matches. Bet on under 2.5 goals (-155) for this one.

The second game of today’s Serie A doubleheader is Pisa vs Lazio (+115) at 3:45pm EDT. Pisa, back in Serie A for the first time in 34 years, still haven’t scored a goal at home this season. Pisa are 0-4-4 and have scored just five times in eight games.

Lazio, who just defeated Juventus 1-0, should continue their momentum and pick up all three points here.

In the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs (4-0) host the Miami Heat (3-1) at the Forst Bank Center at 8:30pm EDT. The Spurs (-5.5) have beaten their opponents by a 16.8 average margin per game, and center Victor Wembanyama is playing at an MVP level.

With Norman Powell doubtful with a groin injury and Tyler Herro out for the Miami Heat, the Spurs shouldn’t have too many problems winning and covering the spread tonight.

