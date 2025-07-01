BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Real Madrid vs Juventus

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX offers $1500 in bonuses with Real Madrid and Juventus meeting at 3:00pm EDT today 07/01.

Tuesday continues the knockout stage of the Club World Cup match schedule. BetMGM is staying on the good foot with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Spanish power Real Madrid takes on Italy’s Juventus in the day’s highlight match.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

The Club World Cup knockout Round of 16 continues with a heavy tournament favorite taking on a continental rival on Tuesday. At stake: a spot in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid is the chalk in its match against Juventus. It’s predicted to be a high-intensity match, and history shows the two sides are pretty even when confronting each other, with Real Madrid’s 10 wins against Juventus’ in tow.

Juventus fell in the group stage 5-2 against powerhouse Manchester City, so will look to rebound against an opponent in a similar class.

Real Madrid will hope to have superstar forward Kylian Mbappé return after a bout with stomach ailments. If he’s on his game, that’s a big edge. Even if he’s not, look for forwards Vinicius Júnior, who had a goal and assist in his last game, and Gonzalo Garcia, who scored in two of his three CWC appearances.

For Juventus, there’s forward Kenan Yildiz, who has four goals in the tournament, and frontline companion Dušan Vlahović, who is always a threat.

Oddsmakers have Real Madrid as a -150 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with DAZN streaming.

