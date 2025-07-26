BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 in Bonuses for Man Utd vs West Ham

The BetMGM bonus code offers $1500 in bonus bets, with Manchester United and West Ham meeting today at 7pm ET (07/26).

U.S.friendly matches between English Premier League sides on Saturday and the Women’s Euro finals on Sunday comprise the weekend’s soccer highlights. BetMGM has its wheels up with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Saturday’s Premier League friendly matches spotlight Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth, and Manchester United vs. West Ham United. Both matches will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

On Sunday, the Women’s Euro final between England and Spain is set for Basel, Switzerland. And if that’s not enough, the MLS has a full slate of games on Friday and Saturday.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the BetMGM promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets for England vs. Spain, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Visit BetMGM.com Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

That’s all you need to do to add to the excitement of what promises to be a world-class event.

Two intriguing friendlies featuring four teams from England’s Premier League round out the weekend on Saturday with a friendly in New Jersey at the site of the 2026 World Cup final.

Bournemouth is a +148 favorite in the first match of the day, with Everton at +190 and a draw at +245. The weather is expected to be 85 degrees and cloudy, with 50% humidity, so the second half should be a battle of attrition. NBC will televise, with Peacock streaming the kickoff at 4 p.m. ET.

In the evening’s game at the same venue, Manchester United takes on West Ham United, with kickoff anticipated at 7 p.m. ET. Manchester United is a +100 favorite (West Ham is +250), with a draw at +260. NBC will televise and Peacock will stream.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*