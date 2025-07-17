BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Fluminense vs. Cruzeiro

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 in no sweat bets with Fluminense and Cruzeiro meet in the Brazilian Serie A at 6:30pm ET.

Brazil’s Serie A has a showdown between two teams seeking to qualify for the Copa Libertadores on tap for Thursday. BetMGM is powering through with some great offers for first-time players.

Fluminense takes on Cruzeiro in a battle to rise up in the Serie A standings and claim a spot in the Copa Libertadores.

This isn’t just another match. It’s a tone-setter for Serie A and the larger international ambitions of two Brazilian clubs on the rise.

The big prize at stake in the Serie A match between Fluminense and Cruzeiro is a qualification for the Copa Libertadores. A top-6 finish gains entry into the group stage, while a top-4 allows for direct entry.

Cruzeiro is just three points behind in the tables. A win moves them up, potentially to the top, depending on other outcomes. They have new ownership and new signings, all toward a mission of elevating their standing in Serie A and internationally.

Fluminense is in sixth, four back of first place. Their work to reach the semi-finals in the Club World Cup has bolstered morale, and they are looking to keep things going in this match.

Players to watch for Fluminense include 44-year-old goalkeeper Fabio, who is coming off a strong Club World Cup and now holds the record for the most clean sheets in soccer. He’s backed by another grand old man in center-back Thiago Silva, who leads the defense, and midfielder Hércules, who helped Fluminense dictate the field in the CWC.

Cruzeiro will counter with striker Kaio Jorge, who has 11 goals and an assist this season, and attacking midfielder Cauan Baptistella, who had10 goals and 5 assists in the U-20 league. Also watch for center-back Fabricio Bruno, a strong defender against aerial threats.

Oddsmakers have installed Fluminense as a +130 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EDT from Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with Paramount+ streaming the action.

