BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for CFB, NBA & Brazil Serie A

If your first bet, after claiming the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, loses, you’ll get as much as $1500 back in bonus bets. Why not start by placing your bets on tonight’s NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30pm EST.

Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Doesn't Win! Use Code GOALMAX

Down in Brazil, Atletico Mineiro host Fortaleza in a Serie A match earlier on, at 6:30pm EST. There’s also midweek NCAA Football tonight, as Ohio teams Toledo and Miami face off in a MAC matchup at 7:00pm EST.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code and get as much as $1500 in sports bonuses by using the guide below:

New players located in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY are eligible for the bonus bet promotion. First, follow the link to go to BetMGM Then, make an account and enter the bonus code GOALMAX Fund your account with $10+ to qualify for the promotion Risk up to $1500 on your first bet If your bet loses, you’ll receive the amount you risked back as bonus bets The bets are valid for one week, and cannot be withdrawn for cash value

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

First, Atletico Mineiro (11-10-11, 9th) host Fortaleza (7-9-16, 19th) in a Brazilian Serie A match at 6:30pm EST. Atletico Mineiro (-145) have won four of their last five games, in all competitions, while Fortaleza have lost each of their last five road matches against top-half opposition.

Atletico Mineiro striker Hulk (+135 anytime goalscorer) needed just three minutes to find the net in their last match and has scored in three of his last four appearances. Atletico Mineiro should grab all three points here and have only lost one home match.

At 7:00pm EST on ESPN2, Toledo (-3.5) and Miami (OH) face off in a midweek NCAA Football matchup. Toledo has been favored by double-digits in both of its previous MAC road games. The Rockets ended up losing both of those games and are not above getting upset here.

Miami has won and covered in both of its home games in conference play, and the RedHawks have won five of their last six games overall. Bet on Miami to upset Toledo, at +155 moneyline odds.

To cap off the night’s action, the Los Angeles Lakers (8-3) go to Paycom Center for a 9:30pm EST tipoff against the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-1) on ESPN. The Thunder are playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Still, OKC (-7.5) didn’t expend too much energy in its 126-102 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors yesterday. The defending NBA champion Thunder are sixth in offensive rating and first in defensive rating.

They should have their way against a Lakers’ defense that ranks 15th in opponent points per game and 23rd in defensive rating without LeBron James. Lay the points on the Thunder (-7.5).

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Doesn’t Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALMAX BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.