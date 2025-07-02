+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bruce Haring

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for USMNT-Guatemala Gold Cup Semi-Final

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX offers $1500 in no sweat bets, with USMNT playing in a Gold Cup semi-final against Guatemala tonight at 7:00pm EDT.

The Wednesday Gold Cup match of note has the U.S. Men’s National Team taking on Guatemala, with advancement to the finals at stake. BetMGM is in the pocket with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

  1. Go to BetMGM via the link above
  2. Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up
  3. Deposit $10 or more
  4. Place your first wager up to $1,500
  5. If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets
  6. Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Guatemala in the Gold Cup semifinals, with the winner advancing to the finals on July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, facing the winner of the Mexico-Honduras match.

History is on the side of the U.S. squad, which has reached the semifinal in 17 of 18 Gold Cups and hopes to make its eighth title match appearance. Guatemala is in its first semifinal since 1996 and are coming off an impressive elimination of Canada, making them the underdog sentimental favorite that’s playing with confidence.

The U.S. side players to watch include goalkeeper Matt Freese, the hero of a quarterfinal shootout with Costa Rica. He will be aided by midfielder Malik Tillman, the squad’s top scorer with three goals and one assist, and the attacking tandem of midfielder Diego Luna and forward Max Arfsten.

Guatemala is led by forward Rubio Rubin, whose header forced a penalty shootout against Canada. He has two goals and an assist in the tournament. Backing him are defenseman José Morales, who had the winning penalty shot against Canada, and goalkeeper Kenderson Navarro, who made some key saves to send his team to the semis.

Oddsmakers have the U.S. as -380 favorites, with a 2.5 goals over/under.The match starts at 7 p.m. EDT at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri. FSI will televise, with Fox Sports streaming the match.

More info on BetMGM's bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus OfferGet up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Doesn't Win!  
BetMGM Bonus CodeClick this link and sign up using promo code GOALMAX
BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

