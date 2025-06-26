BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for Salzburg-Real Madrid in the Club World Cup

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 in no sweat bets, with Real Madrid vs Salzburg set for 9:00pm EDT in the Club World Cup tonight.

The Club World Cup group stage comes to a conclusion on Thursday with two big matches to determine who advances to the Round of 16. BetMGM is heading into the far turn with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Thursday Club World Cup matches of note include Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal vs. Mexico’s Pachuca, and Austria’s RB Salzburg vs. Spain’s Real Madrid.

The BetMGM promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

Learn about more of the the best sportsbook promos in the US with our expert guide

Check out the top sports betting sites via our expert’s guide

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Group H has a tight race to determine who will advance to the Club World Cup Round of 16, Depending on the outcomes of the two late games, three teams from the group, which includes Real Madrid and Salzburg, can advance as one of the top two teams.

Real Madrid headlines the other game of note, taking on RB Salzburg at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Real will look for a convincing win to cement itself into the group’s top spot, while Salzburg, already eliminated, is playing for pride.

The status of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé is the big question heading into the match. He was briefly hospitalized with a stomach ailment, and whether he’ll be at full strength if he does return here is up in the air. But the club’s deep roster, which includes wingers Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, should be enough.

Salzburg will go on the attack with winger Oscar Gloukh and the physical play of midfielder Mads Bidstrup.

Oddsmakers have Real Madrid favored at -380, with a 3.5 goals over/under. DAZN is streaming the match

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*