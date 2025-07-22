+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
betmgm bonus code goalmax
Bruce Haring

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 in no sweat bets, with the Mets and Angels meeting at 7:10pm ET tonight.

What may be a preview of the 2025 National League playoffs is the highlight of Tuesday’s MLB action. BetMGM is ready to play ball with some great offers for first-time players.

It’s the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets in a battle between two of baseball’s top teams.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above

  1. Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up
  2. Deposit $10 or more
  3. Place your first wager up to $1,500
  4. If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets
  5. Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

A battle between the coasts in Major League Baseball is on tap in New York on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the New York Mets, with both teams hoping to turn things around post All-Star break.

The New York team has cooled off considerably since its hot start to the season, going 20-22 since June 1 and slipping into second place in the National League East. They are hoping the return of pitchers Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea will kick-start them into a sustained run of excellence.

The Angels are coming off their worst season ever in 2024, finishing with just 63 wins. They still have the oft-injured Mike Trout, backed by a “Who’s he” cast of up-and-comers. So far, they are a game below .500 and considered to be on the upswing as they gain experience for their younger players.

Taking the mound for the Mets on Tuesday will be Frankie Montas, who has been uneven since returning from the disabled list for the first two months. He’ll be opposed by Kyle Hendricks, who has a 5-6 record so far and a 4.88 ERA in his 18 starts, both stats a decline from his career totals.

Oddsmakers have the Mets as a -165 home favorite, with a 9 runs over/under. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. EDT, with SNY televising and streaming by Fubo and MLB.tv.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

BetMGM Bonus OfferGet up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Doesn’t Win!  
BetMGM Bonus CodeClick this link and sign up using promo code GOALMAX
BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

Frequently asked questions

