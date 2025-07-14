BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1000 in safety net bets with the MLB home run derby on the way at 8pm ET this evening (07/14).

The power hitters of eight clubs will compete in a battle to claim the Derby crown, an event this Monday that some fans find even more fascinating and BetMGM is swinging away on it with some great offers for first-time players.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Plenty of talent will take aim at the fences in the hitter-friendly Truist Park in Atlanta. Eight players face off in a single-elimination bracket, seeded one through eight depending on their regular season totals. Each match is head-to-head, with the winner advancing.

Each player gets three minutes in the first round, two minutes in subsequent rounds. They get an extra 30 seconds in bonus time, and an additional 30 seconds if they launch a shot that tops 440 feet. The players select who will serve them up the tasty pitches, and players have the option of a 45-second time out in regulation time.

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners (+375) leads the majors this season with 38 home runs, but Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates is the favorite heading into the contest at +340. Although he doesn’t have a huge total of dingers, Cruz has the highest exit velocity on his contact, a plus in a contest where launch angles and sheer power stand out.

Others stepping into the box include Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves (+550), James Wood of the Washington Nationals (+550), Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins (+800), Brent Rooker of the Athletics (+1000), Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays (+1100) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees (+1300).

The contest starts at 8 p.m. EDT from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, with ESPN televising the event, with ESPN+, Fubo, MLB.com and MLB.tv streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers