Bruce Haring

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for Philadelphia Union-New York Red Bulls

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 in no sweat bets with the US Open Cup quarterfinals set for tonight.

The Philadelphia Union takes on the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

  1. Go to BetMGM via the link above
  2. Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up
  3. Deposit $10 or more
  4. Place your first wager up to $1,500
  5. If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets
  6. Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

A trip to the fall semifinals is at stake in the clash Wednesday between the New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union. The Pennsylvania team has dominated the contests between the two sides, and carries a 14-match unbeaten streak against them.

The two sides are Eastern Conference rivals, which adds some extra umph to the meetings, even though the results don’t show it for New York. But the Red Bulls need this to balance what’s been a largely disappointing season, so there’s extra incentive in this clash.

Philadelphia will lean on forward Tai Baribo, their leading scorer who has a physical style. He’ll be backed by Nathan Harriel, who returns from his Gold cup duties to bolster the defense and spark the attack. Also watch for Quinn Sullivan from the USMNT, a young forward who poses a big threat on the attack.

New York’s answer is forward Mohammed Sofo, who has scored three goals in two Open Cup games. His support will come from midfielder Emil Forsberg, who has scored in back-to-back matches. Also watch for full-back John Tolkin,who is a stalwart on defense and also attacking support.

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, with the home Union a slight -105 favorite, carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. Paramount+ will stream the action.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

BetMGM Bonus OfferGet up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Doesn’t Win!  
BetMGM Bonus CodeClick this link and sign up using promo code GOALMAX
BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

Frequently asked questions

