BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for Philadelphia Union-New York Red Bulls

The Philadelphia Union takes on the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

A trip to the fall semifinals is at stake in the clash Wednesday between the New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union. The Pennsylvania team has dominated the contests between the two sides, and carries a 14-match unbeaten streak against them.

The two sides are Eastern Conference rivals, which adds some extra umph to the meetings, even though the results don’t show it for New York. But the Red Bulls need this to balance what’s been a largely disappointing season, so there’s extra incentive in this clash.

Philadelphia will lean on forward Tai Baribo, their leading scorer who has a physical style. He’ll be backed by Nathan Harriel, who returns from his Gold cup duties to bolster the defense and spark the attack. Also watch for Quinn Sullivan from the USMNT, a young forward who poses a big threat on the attack.

New York’s answer is forward Mohammed Sofo, who has scored three goals in two Open Cup games. His support will come from midfielder Emil Forsberg, who has scored in back-to-back matches. Also watch for full-back John Tolkin,who is a stalwart on defense and also attacking support.

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, with the home Union a slight -105 favorite, carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. Paramount+ will stream the action.

