BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for UEFA Champions League, CFB & NBA

If your first bet after using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX loses, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets up to $1500. So, you can bet on today’s Chelsea (+130) vs Barcelona (+170) match in the Champions League, at 3:00pm EST, without worrying.

MAC leaders Western Michigan (-7.5) can also clinch the Michigan MAC trophy with a win over rivals Eastern Michigan in a 7:30pm EST NCAA Football kickoff. Then, in the NBA Cup group stage, the Philadelphia 76ers host the Orlando Magic at 8:00pm EST.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Use the BetMGM bonus code and get up to $1500 in bonus bets by following the steps below:

This promotion is available for users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

Go to BetMGM’s website by following the link provided here Once there, create an account and enter the bonus code GOALMAX Then, deposit at least $10 Bet on sports with a stake of up to $1500 Should your first bet lose, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets The bonus bets expire after seven days and do not have any withdrawable cash value

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

In a can’t-miss Champions League match streaming live on Paramount+, Chelsea (+130) welcome Barcelona (+170) to Stamford Bridge at 3:00pm EST. Barcelona are one of Europe’s most exciting teams, with frequent high-scoring matches.

Both of these teams’ last two Champions League matches have finished with four goals or more. Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski (+110 to score) has also found the net four times in his last two appearances.

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger Pedro Neto (+320 to score) has scored in back-to-back games. With two questionable backlines, pick over 3.5 goals (-105).

Then, on ESPN2 at 7:30pm EST, rivals Western Michigan (-7.5) and Eastern Michigan face off in an NCAA Football game in Ypsilanti.

Western Michigan has been on a tear, with seven wins in its last eight games. WMU QB Broc Lowry (O/U 84.5 rushing yards) and RB Jalen Buckley (O/U 82.5) should be able to exploit one of the nation’s worst run defenses.

Against FBS teams, EMU has given up 228.2 rushing yards per game and 5.6 rushing yards per attempt, and is in the bottom five in the nation in both. Western Michigan should cover at -110 odds and clinch a spot in the MAC Championship game.

In the NBA Cup, the Orlando Magic go on the road for an 8:00pm EST tipoff against the Philadelphia 76ers (+1.5) on NBC. Sixers center Joel Embiid practiced on Monday and could return after missing seven games.

The Sixers are 4-2 SU and 4-1-1 ATS with Embiid in the lineup and 5-5 SU and 6-3 ATS without him. Meanwhile, the Magic will be missing star forward Paolo Banchero and are just 3-5 on the road this season. Take the Sixers to cover, as Embiid’s presence will have a big impact.

