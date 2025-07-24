BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX offers $15000 in bonus bets, with the Mariners and Angels meeting at 9:30pm ET tonight (07/24).

The Major League Baseball action shifts to the West Coast on Thursday, as two star-driven teams meet in Anaheim, California. BetMGM is on the scene with some great offers for first-time players.

It’s the Seattle Mariners and rookie Logan Evans vs. the Los Angeles Angels and veteran hurler Yusei Kikuchi.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It’s that time of MLB’s long season where every game counts, as there’s just an average of 60 games remaining for the teams. Thus, it’s time to turn it on for franchises that hope to sneak into the playoffs.

The Seattle Mariners sit in second place in the American League West, and are 1 game up in a tight race for the playoffs, just behind the New York Yankees.

The Angels are 10 back in the standings, but still have a glimmer of hope to make it into the playoffs, sitting four games behind the leaders.

The pitchers for the Thursday game include crafty Angels lefthander Yusei Kikuchi, who has a solid 3.13 ERA heading into this game. He’ll be opposed by rookie Logan Evans, who has been recalled as a replacement for the injured Bryce Miller.

Players to watch for Seattle include catcher Cal Raleigh, the All-Star Game home run competition king. He has 39 dingers heading into this game, and has a shot at the American League record of 62, set by Aaron Judge of New York.

The Mariners will also attack with shortstop J.P. Crawford, who has a .281 average this season, and centerfielder Julio Rodriguez, who hits for power and is a defensive stalwart.

The Angels have veteran Mike Trout, who annually racks up some fine numbers when healthy, and infielder Christian Moore, a top prospect who has multiple home runs since his June recall.

The Angels are coming to this game after a long flight from New York, so they may need a few cups of coffee to rev up. The contest starts at 9:38 p.m. EDT from Angel Stadium, with the Mariners a -162 favorite. MLBN is the TV and streaming partner for the game.

