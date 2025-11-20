BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for NFL Thursday Night Football & NBA

After using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, you’ll get up to $1500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Tonight, bet on Thursday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills (-6) head on the road to take on the Houston Texans at 8:15pm EST.

At 5:30pm EST Copa Sudamericana contenders and rivals Corinthians and São Paulo face off in a Brazilian Serie A match. Then, in one of the key NBA games of the night, the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs tip off at 8:00pm EST at Frost Bank Center.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

To claim the BetMGM bonus code and get as much as $1500 back in bonus bets, look no further:

Offer is limited to new users in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Click our link to go to BetMGM Once on the website, create an account and use the bonus code GOALMAX Make your first deposit worth $10 or more Risk up to $1500 on your first sports bet If the bet loses, you’ll get your stake back in the form of bonus bets While you can’t withdraw the bonus for cash, you have seven days to use the full value of the bets before they expire

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Davis Mills will make a third straight start at QB tonight for the Houston Texans against the Buffalo Bills (-6) on Thursday Night Football on Prime Video at 8:15pm EST. The Bills have lost two of their last three road games to teams with records under .500.

Inconsistency and an inability to stop the run have plagued the Bills this season despite heroics from Josh Allen and James Cook. The Texans have strung together back-to-back wins and should at least cover the spread, at -110 odds.

Houston has the league’s best scoring defense, which could frustrate the Bills’ offense. Given the Texans only allow 16.3 points per game, I’d also go with under 43.5 points (-105) here.

Down in Brazil, it’s a São Paulo derby at 5:30pm EST as Corinthians (+138) host São Paulo FC (+240), who are in the midst of an injury crisis. At least 12 SPFC players are out for this match, which means Corinthians should grab their first win in the last eight meetings.

São Paulo’s season has been in a free fall for the last few months, with eight losses in their last ten matches, in all competitions.

Both the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs (-1.5) will be missing star players when they meet tonight in an NBA game at Frost Bank Center at 8:00pm EST. Still, the Spurs have won both of their games with Victor Wembanyama out.

De’Aaron Fox (O/U 25.5 points) has led the Spurs in scoring in two straight games. Meanwhile, Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis will be out for the Hawks, as F Jalen Johnson (O/U 22.5 points) should continue to take on more offensive responsibility.

Even with Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle out, the Spurs should cover.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

