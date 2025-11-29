BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for NCAA Football, Premier League & NBA

If you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets (up to $1500) if your first bet loses. Kick off the action by placing your bets on “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan at 12:00pm EST.

In the English Premier League, Manchester City meet a struggling Leeds United side at the Etihad at 10:00am EST. Then, at 5:00pm EST, the Boston Celtics head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA game.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Today, #1 Ohio State (-9.5) will look to break a four-game losing streak against #18 Michigan when rivals meet in Ann Arbor at 12:00pm EST (Fox Sports). The dominant Buckeyes are giving up 7.6 points per game and are 9-1-1 ATS this season.

Michigan has been an underdog twice previously this season and has lost by double digits and failed to cover the spread both times. With how good the Buckeyes have been defensively, bet on under 43.5 points (-110) today.

Ohio State has covered the spread in seven of its last eight games and has won by an average of 30.3 points per game this season. Lay the points on the Buckeyes (-110).

Manchester City (-425) lost to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League midweek and will look to bounce back when they host Leeds United in the Premier League at 10:00am EST (Peacock).

While City are in third in the EPL, Leeds (18th) sit in the relegation zone. Leeds are 1-5 on the road this season and 1-1-5 in their last seven Premier League games. They don’t stand much of a chance against City, with a hungry Erling Haaland (-250 to score).

The hosts have won their last five Premier League games at the Etihad by at least a two-goal margin. Bet on Manchester City -1.5 (-150).

The Boston Celtics will be confident heading into today’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 5:00pm EST (NBATV). On Wednesday, the Celtics handed the Pistons their third loss of the season.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have won four of their last five at home, and also have the second-best defensive rating in the league during the last ten games.

The under is 8-0 in the Timberwolves’ last eight games, so take under 227.5 points (-110) here.

