BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for NBA & Midweek CFB

Tonight, a fading NBA dynasty takes on an emerging one, as the Golden State Warriors meet the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00pm EST.

The Memphis Grizzlies also head on the road to the red-hot New York Knicks at 7:30pm EST. There's also midweek MACtion as Western Michigan hosts Ohio in an 8:00pm NCAA Football game with conference championship implications.

First, the Memphis Grizzlies go to Madison Square Garden for a game against the New York Knicks (-9.5) at 7:30pm EST. The Knicks swept the season series last season and beat the Grizzlies by 37 at home.

Mike Brown’s Knicks are rounding into form. They’re on a four-game winning streak in which they’ve won each game by double digits. I expect the Knicks, who are 6-0 at home, to win and cover for a fifth straight game. Take the Knicks -9.5 (-110).

Then, the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-1) welcome the Golden State Warriors (6-5) to Paycom Center at 8:00pm EST. The Thunder (-7.5) have won 26 of their last 29 regular-season games, but they’ll be missing Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, and Aaron Wiggins.

Meanwhile, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is returning from an illness in time for this game against the defending champions. Golden State may not hand OKC its first home loss of the season, but this should be close. Bet on Warriors +7.5 (-110).

Also at 8:00pm EST on ESPN2, the Ohio Bobcats (6-3, 4-1 MAC) head on the road to the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4, 4-1 MAC) as both teams are currently in a four-way tie for first place in the MAC.

Both teams have won five of their last six games heading into this one. While WMU is 3-0 at home, Ohio (-1) has won each of its last two games against Western Michigan in Kalamazoo. Still, WMU has only allowed 12.8 points per game over its last six games.

Only one of the Broncos’ eight games this season against fellow FBS teams has finished with more than 45 points. I’d go with under 46.5 (-105) here.

