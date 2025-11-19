BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for NBA, College Football & Serie A

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX will get you as much as $1500 in sports bonuses if your first bet loses. Tonight, you can start by placing your bets on an NBA matchup between the Houston Rockets (9-3) and Cleveland Cavaliers (10-5) at 7:00pm EST.

In a midweek NCAA Football game at 7:00pm EST, Miami (OH) and Buffalo can leapfrog each other in the MAC standings with a win. Fluminense also host Palmeiras in a Brazilian Serie A match with title implications at 7:30pm EST.

New users in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY qualify for this specific promotion.

Start making your account at BetMGM by following the link here While signing up, you must enter the bonus code GOALMAX Then, fund your account with a deposit of at least $10 To start with, stake up to $1500 on a sports bet If your first bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets You'll have seven days to use the bonus bets, which you cannot withdraw for cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Two of the NBA’s best teams meet at 7:00pm EST on ESPN, as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Houston Rockets (-1.5). The Cavs will be G Darius Garland, who led both teams in scoring in each of the two meetings last season. G Sam Merrill, a capable backup, is questionable.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are 5-1 ATS on the road this season and on a four-game winning streak SU. I can’t see how the Cavs, who are 2-6 ATS at home, will score enough to keep up with the Rockets here. Take the visitors to cover.

One of tonight’s midweek NCAA Football games features Miami (OH) on the road at Buffalo at 7:00pm EST on ESPN. While both teams are 4-2 in the MAC and 5-5 overall, their ATS records tell different stories.

Buffalo is 1-5 ATS in six MAC games this season, while Miami (-1.5) is 4-2 ATS. All of Buffalo’s conference wins have come against opponents under .500 this season, while Miami handed MAC leaders Western Michigan its only conference loss of the season so far.

Bet on the RedHawks to cover and improve to 3-1 on the road in MAC play.

In a 7:30pm EST Brazilian Serie A match, Flamengo (+105) can stay in first place with a win or draw over Fluminense (+280). Even without leading scorers Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Pedro, Flamengo managed a 5-1 win on the road over Sport Recife on Saturday.

Flamengo are scoring at will, and won’t have defenders Danilo and Alex Sandro today. They’ve conceded in three games in a row for the first time this season, and I like both teams to score (+105) tonight.

