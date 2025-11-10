BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for MNF, NBA & Argentinian Soccer

Today, if your first bet, which could be on the 8:15pm EST Monday Night Football game between the Eagles (6-2) and Packers (5-2-1), loses, you’ll get up to $1500 back in bonus bets by using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX.

Earlier, at 7:15 EST, Independiente Rivadavia take on Central Cordoba in the Argentine Primera Division. In an NBA game featuring two teams well above .500, the San Antonio Spurs head on the road to face the Chicago Bulls at 8:00pm EST.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Learn below how you can use the BetMGM bonus code and get as much as $1500 back in bonus bets:

New users located in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY are eligible to apply the BetMGM bonus code.

Navigate to BetMGM using the link provided Create your account and enter the bonus code GOALMAX while you do so Then, deposit at least $10 Stake as much as $1500 on your first sports bet If the bet loses, BetMGM will give you bonus bets that equal your original stake amount The bets expire after one week if unused, and can’t be withdrawn for a cash value

Already with BetMGM? Check out our bet365 bonus code, Fanatics Sportsbook promo code or Underdog promo code

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight, use your BetMGM bonus code on Monday Night Football, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) against the Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) at Lambeau Field. As always, MNF will be televised on ABC (8:15pm EST).

The Packers (-1) lost 16-13 to the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau last Sunday and are missing TE Tucker Kraft, who leads the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has picked up back-to-back wins and three straight wins against the Packers.

Take the Eagles to win (-102), as they’ve already defeated the Chiefs and Buccaneers on the road, and RB Saquon Barkley (+105 anytime TD scorer) has recovered from a groin injury.

Despite a 2-6-6 Clausura campaign in the Argentine Primera Division, Independiente Rivadavia (+145) won the Copa Argentina on Wednesday. They could certainly have a title hangover when they host Central Cordoba (+200) at 7:15pm EST tonight.

Independiente are safe from relegation, while Central Cordoba are fighting for a playoff spot and looking for a result. Cordoba are unbeaten in their last three road matches, while two of Independiente’s last three home games have finished in scoreless draws.

Take Cordoba to win or draw and under 2.5 goals at +110 SGP odds.

In the NBA, the Chicago Bulls (6-3) host the San Antonio Spurs (7-2) at the United Center at 8:00pm EST. San Antonio (-3.5) plays at one of the slowest paces in the league and is sixth in defensive rating.

The only other time the Bulls played a team with a similar profile this season was the season-opening 115-111 win against the Detroit Pistons. That game went well under the 236.5 point total. Six of the Spurs’ nine games have gone under 234.5.

Take under 234.5 points (-110) tonight.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*