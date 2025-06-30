BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Inter Milan-Fluminense in the Club World Cup

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 in bonuses with Inter Milan and Fluminense meeting at 3:00pm EDT today 06/30.

The knockout stage of the Club World Cup match schedule continues on Monday, including a big intercontinental battle in the Round of 16. BetMGM is on fire with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Brazilian power Fluminense takes on Italy’s Inter Milan in the day’s highlight match.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Club World Cup knockout Round of 16 matches survivors of the group stage in winner-take-all advancement contests.

Fluminense vs. Inter Milan will see the match winner head to the quarterfinals, with the loser going home. Since there’s no room for error, both sides will be cautious and attempt to control the tempo.

Inter Milan was the Group E winner and the UEFA Champions League runner-up. But they are up against a Fluminense team that is looking to make history by becoming the first CWC knockout winner against a European squad.

A win here, combined with the strong tournament showing by four other Brazilian teams, would make a strong statement. Fluminense is also on a roll, unbeaten in its last nine matches, with two scoreless draws in that period.

Fluminense players to watch include center-back Thiago Silva, who is expected to return to the lineup after an injury and a rest, and goalkeeper Fabio. Also watch for winger Jhon Arias and forward Kevin Serna, both constant attack threats.

Inter Milan will counter with striker Lautaro Martinez, their prime attacker, and center-back Alessandro Bastoni, a ballhawk deadly on set-pieces.

Oddsmakers have Inter Milan as a -140 moneyline favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with DAZN streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*