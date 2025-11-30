BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Sunday Night Football, EPL & NBA

If your first bet after claiming the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX loses, you’ll get your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1500. That first bet could be on tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos (-5.5) and Washington Commanders at 8:20pm EST.

The top two teams in the Premier League also meet at Stamford Bridge as second-placed Chelsea take on leaders Arsenal at 11:30am EST. In the NBA, the New York Knicks host the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden at 6:00pm EST.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Directions detailing how you can claim the BetMGM bonus code and up to $1500 in bonus bets are below:

New players located in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY may claim this offer.

Click the link to go to BetMGM Once there, make an account and enter the bonus code GOALMAX Then, deposit at least $10 to stay qualified for the bonus bets Wager up to $1500 on your first sports bet If the bet loses, you will get your risk amount back in the form of bonus bets The bets cannot be withdrawn for cash and expire one week after you receive them

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight on Sunday Night Football on NBC, the Denver Broncos (9-2) go on the road to take on the Washington Commanders (3-8) at 8:20pm EST. Washington’s QB Jayden Daniels has missed back-to-back games with an elbow injury and is unlikely to play.

Marcus Mariota (O/U 191.5 passing yards) should fill in against an excellent Broncos’ defense (17.5 opponent PPG). Bet on under 43.5 points (-110), as the Broncos could make Mariota’s life hell.

While the Broncos have won eight games in a row, the flailing Commanders have lost six straight. The Commanders haven’t covered the spread since Week 5. Expect that to continue and bet on Broncos -5.5 (-110).

Both Chelsea (+230) and Arsenal (+120) picked up midweek Champions League victories ahead of their match at Stamford Bridge at 11:30am EST (USA Network). Arsenal’s newfound depth has been on display in wins against Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

With Gunners’ winger Leandro Trossard injured, Gabriel Martinelli (+310 to score) will fill in. The injured Cole Palmer is unlikely to return for Chelsea, which helps Arsenal.

The Gunners have only lost one game all season, but have conceded in three straight. Take Arsenal to win and both teams to score (+310 SGP).

In an NBA showdown between Eastern Conference contenders, the Toronto Raptors head to Madison Square Garden for a 6:00pm EST tipoff against the New York Knicks (-7.5).

The Knicks have an opportunity to end Toronto’s 10-game winning streak tonight. OR The Knicks have a chance to hand the Raptors, who were on a nine-game winning streak, back-to-back losses.

NY is 9-1 or 8-2 at home this season and will be up for the challenge tonight. Brandon Ingram (O/U 23.5 points) will shoulder the offensive load for the Raptors with RJ Barrett out. Regardless, expect the Knicks to cover (-110) and end the Raptors’ streak/hand the Raptors another loss.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

BetMGM Bonus Offer Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Doesn’t Win! BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

