BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for EFL Cup & NBA

EFL League One side Wycombe host Fulham (-190) in the EFL Cup fourth round at 3:45pm EDT. Fulham lack depth, and that could be an issue here. Wycombe have scored at least twice in each of their last five home games.

Fulham’s Emile Smith Rowe scored the winning goal in the third round. Take Smith Rowe, who has fresh legs, to put a shot on target and both teams to score, at +175 SGP odds.

Grimsby Town are looking for another upset as they take on Brentford (-275) at 3:45pm EDT. Brentford are battle-tested, having knocked out Bournemouth and Aston Villa. They’ve also won three of their last four games overall.

Bet on Brentford -1.5 (-105) as they should win comfortably and end Grimsby’s run.

Then, Wrexham will make the EFL Cup Quarterfinals for the first time in 48 years if they can take down Cardiff City at the Racecourse Ground, at 4:00pm EDT. However, Cardiff beat Burnley on the road in the last round and will make this a tough match.

Bet on under 2.5 goals (-130) in what should be a dogfight.

In the NBA, the New York Knicks (-1.5) and Milwaukee Bucks tip off at 8:00pm EDT at Fiserv Forum. The Knicks are on a five-game winning streak against the Bucks, who have allowed 118 points per game so far.

Go with over 231.5 points in what should be another high-scoring Bucks game.

At 11:00pm EDT, the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers (-1.5). Since a stinker in Utah in their opening game, the Clippers have put together consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the aging Warriors are playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Take the Clippers (-110) to get their first road win of the season.

