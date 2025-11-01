BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for College Football, EPL & MLS

Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX for up to $1500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Today, you can bet on NCAA Football games as Oklahoma heads to Tennessee (-3) for a primetime SEC showdown (7:30pm EDT, ESPN).

In the English Premier League, rivals Tottenham and Chelsea meet at 1:30pm EDT. Later on, at 7:30pm EDT Lionel Messi and Inter Miami can clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals if they defeat Nashville SC.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

First up, an injury-stricken Tottenham (5-2-2, 3rd) host Chelsea (4-2-3, 9th) in a 1:30pm EDT London Derby streaming on Peacock. While Cole Palmer is out for Chelsea, Enzo Fernandez (+340 anytime goalscorer) will be the Blues’ designated penalty taker.

Fernandez scored in both matches against Spurs last season. Chelsea are on a four-game winning streak against Tottenham, who are missing no fewer than six starting-caliber players.

After Thomas Frank named a strong Spurs side in the EFL Cup loss to Newcastle on Wednesday, back Chelsea (+145) to win and move forward from last weekend’s defeat against Sunderland.

Then, #18 Oklahoma (6-2) travels to Neyland Stadium for a game against #14 Tennessee (6-2) that kicks off at 7:30pm EDT on ABC. Every single Tennessee game this season has finished with 57 points or more. Over 55.5 points (-115) is one to circle here.

The Volunteers’ SEC games have averaged a whopping 74.4 points. Oklahoma hasn’t been great offensively as of late, but expect QB John Mateer to have a bounce-back game against a Tennessee defense that gave up five TD passes to Kentucky last week.

Take Mateer over 1.5 TD passes at +105 odds.

In the MLS Cup playoffs, Inter Miami (+145) take on Nashville SC (+145) at Geodis Park in the second game of a best-of-three series (7:30pm EDT, Apple TV).

Lionel Messi scored twice in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win in Game 1, and he has found the net seven times in three games against Nashville this season. Inter Miami are on a six-game winning streak against Nashville, and both teams have scored in all six of those games.

Go with Inter Miami to win and advance, and Lionel Messi to find the net (-145) once again.

