BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 in Bonuses For Club World Cup Chelsea-Benfica

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 to new players with Benfica and Chelsea clashing today at 4:00pm EDT.

It’s the knockout stage of the Club World Cup match schedule, and Saturday brings two compelling Round of 16 matches. BetMGM is ready to rip with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Saturday’s Club World Cup matches include Portugal’s Benfica vs. England’s Chelsea, and a battle of Brazilian powers with Palmeiras and Botafogo.

Check out the BetMGM bonus code to claim sports bonuses

Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best sports betting apps with our expert’s guide

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Club World Cup knockout Round of 16 begins today, matching survivors of the group stage in winner-take-all advancement.

Competitive pride and a significant financial incentive mark the contests. Benfica enters this event fresh off an upset of Bayern Munich, so favored Chelsea has to be wary. But the English side has beaten Benfica in their three previous meetings, which date to 2012 and 2013.

Benfica players to watch include winger Angel Di Maria, who has scored three times in this tournament, and center-back Nicolás Otamendi, who dominated in Group C.

Chelsea will counter with striker Liam Delap, who scored against ES Tunis, and midfielder Enzo Fernández, who had two assists in his last game.

Oddsmakers have Chelsea a +110 favorite, carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 4 p.m. EDT at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. DAZN will stream the contest.

In the other match of note on Saturday, Brazil’s Botafogo and Palmeiras face off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is only the second all-Brazilian matchup in Club World Cup history.

Botafogo surprised Paris Saint-Germain and beat the Seattle Sounders, while Palmeiras won Group A, including a 2-2 tie with Inter Miami.

Players to watch for Botafogo include striker Igor Jesus, who may be joining the Premier League next season. He’s joined by new signing and forward Arthur Cabral on the attack.

Pameiras has 18-year-old winger Estêvão Willian, whose dynamic play has dubbed him “Messinho.” There’s also attacking midfielder Raphael Veiga to contend with.

The game kicks off at 12 noon EDT, with oddsmakers favoring Palmeiras by +110 with a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the contest.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*