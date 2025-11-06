BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Raiders vs Broncos TNF, NBA & UEL

If your first bet loses, you can get up to $1500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX. That’s a whole lot of insurance for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the Raiders and Broncos (-9) at 8:15pm EST.

You can also place your bets on today’s Real Betis (-110) vs Lyon Europa League match at 3:00pm EST. In the NBA, Pacific Division foes clash as the Los Angeles Clippers head on the road to the Phoenix Suns at 9:00pm EST.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Before you claim the BetMGM bonus code, and $1500 in bonus bets to boot, make sure you read the guide below:

The promo code is valid for first-time players in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Use our link to go to BetMGM Start the account creation process and enter the bonus code GOALMAX Next, deposit at least $10 into your account Wager as much as $1500 on your first sports bet If your first bet does not win, you will receive your wager amount back as bonus bets You will have one week to use the bonus before it expires The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash value

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight on Thursday Night Football (Prime Video), the Denver Broncos (-9) host the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15pm EST. Denver is on a six-game winning streak and is 4-2 ATS during that time. Meanwhile, the Raiders have lost six of their last seven games.

Las Vegas has been outscored by an average of 27.3 points on its three-game road losing streak. The Raiders are 2-5-1 ATS this season, and I’d lay the points on the Broncos.

Broncos rookie RB RJ Harvey has also scored in three straight games, and look for him to remain involved in the passing game. Bet on Harvey to score tonight (+200).

Earlier at 3:00pm EST, Real Betis (-110) host Lyon at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville in the Europa League. Notably, Lyon are 3-0 so far in the UEL and unbeaten in their last 12 road games in European competitions, excluding extra time.

Betis could only manage a 2-2 draw against struggling Nottingham Forest at home on the first Matchday, and they are still missing talisman Isco. However, Betis have scored ten goals in their last two games.

Go with both teams to score and Lyon to win or draw at +160 SGP odds.

Today’s lone NBA game sees the Los Angeles Clippers head to PHX Arena for a game against the Phoenix Suns (-2.5) at 9:00pm EST (NBA TV, Fubo). The Clippers beat the Suns 129-102 just two weeks ago, but the visitors will be missing two key players here.

Neither James Harden nor Kawhi Leonard, who combined for 57 points for LA in that game, will be available tonight. I expect the Clippers to succumb to a fourth loss in five games as a result, and I’m taking Phoenix to cover the spread.

