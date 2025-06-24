BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 No Sweat Bets for Chelsea & LAFC in the Club World Cup

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 in no sweat bets with Cheslea and LAFC in action in the Club World Cup tonight at 9:00 EDT.

The Club World Cup is getting down to the final stages, and Tuesday has several intriguing matchups that will determine who advances to the Round of 16. BetMGM is counting down to launch with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Tuesday Club World Cup matches of note include Tunisia’s Espérance Tunis vs.England’s Chelsea, and the U.S.A.’s Los Angeles vs. Brazil’s Flamengo.

The end of the group stage in the Club World Cup group stage means each game has an impact on who will advance to the Round of 16.

In a Group D showdown, Chelsea and Espérance Tunis both have 3 points, with Chelsea having a +1 goal difference. If the English side draws, they move on. In contrast, Tunis absolutely needs a win to avoid exiting the tournament.

Tunis comes to the table led by left winger Youcef Belalli, who scored the winning goal against LAFC. He’ll be backed by Yan Sasse, an attacking midfielder capable of a high volume coming off the bench. Team captain Yassine Meriah is a center back and defensive stalwart.

Chelsea will count on striker Liam Delap, a new signing taking the place of suspended Nicolás Jackson. He’ll be backed by attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, who has a nose for the goal, and Pedro Neto, a right winger who has had an impact in previous matches in this tournament.

Oddsmakers have Chelsea as a -400 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 9 p.m. EDT at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with DAZN streaming the contest.

Rounding out the CWC schedule on Tuesday is LAFC vs. Flamengo at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The MLS has had its moments with Inter Miami in this tournament, but Seattle and Los Angeles are going gently into that good night. LAFC is largely playing for pride in this one, although they can pick up some tournament money for a win or a draw.

Flamengo will use this game as a tune-up for its Round of 16, having beaten both Chelsea and ES Tunis in Group D.

LAFC charges its attack with striker Denis Bouanga, who scored the goal that got his team into this tournament. He will be helped by winger Javairô Dilrosun, on loan from Club America.

Flamengo pins its hopes on the talents of center midfielders Danilo, who scored against Chelsea and plays a solid all-around game. Also watch for Giorgian de Arrascaeta, an attacking midfielder, and Jorginho, a former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder.

Oddsmakers have Flamengo as a -135 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match in Orlando starts at 9 p.m. EDT, with streaming offered by DAZN.

