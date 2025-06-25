BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 No Sweat Bets for Inter Milan vs. River Plate

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX offers $1500 in no sweat bets for Inter Miami and River Plate's Club World Cup match.

The Club World Cup has several big matchups on Wednesday to determine who advances to the Round of 16. BetMGM is geared for action with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Wednesday Club World Cup matches of note include Italy’s Inter Milan vs. Argentina’s River Plate, and Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Mexico’s Monterrey

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The biggest match of the day has Italy’s Inter Milan vs. Argentina’s River Plate in an intercontinental battle.

The Italian side is looking for a win to secure the top spot in Group E, a bit of redemption after a somewhat disappointing season. River Plate can also top Group E if they win, making this a true showdown.

Inter Milan will go to battle with captain and center forward Lautaro Martinez, who vows to treat the contest “like a final.” He’ll get help from forward Marcus Thuram, the squad’s leading scorer, and a strong defensive core that is a source of great pride.

River Plate counters with Franco Mastantuono, a young breakout star, and Miguel Borja, River’s top scorer this season with 30 goals.

Oddsmakers have Inter Milan a +125 favorite with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 9 p.m. EDT from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. TNT and truTV will televise, with DAZN streaming.

The day’s other match of note will see Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds take on Mexico’s Monterrey at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Monterrey needs a solid win to advance in Group E, while the Japanese side is playing for pride.

Monterrey’s key to the game is Sergio Ramos, a veteran formerly with Real Madrid. Urawa has Wataru Endo, a Liverpool defensive anchor.

Monterrey has a home advantage thanks to Southern California’s large Mexican population, and oddsmakers have them as -125 favorites, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 9 p.m. EDT, with DAZN streaming.

