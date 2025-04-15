BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX | $1.5K Back for NBA Play-in Tournament & Champions League

BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX offer players $1,500 back, on the NBA play-in tournament or Champions League soccer this Tuesday.

NBA Play-in tournament action features tonight, as the Atlanta Hawks go up against the Orlando Magic. The Memphis Grizzlies challenge the veteran Golden St. Warriors in a later game. All games are available via BetMGM, and they bring two great promo code offers for new customers.

The Champions League quarter final second legs, sees Prince William's favorite Aston Villa take on Paris Saint-Germain in one match. In other action, Borussia Dortmund tackles Barcelona.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on Today?

Soccer action is a highlight of Tuesday’s schedule, and the games can be even more exciting with BetMGM’s bonus codes. Use either the 20% deposit match or 1.5K back in sports bonuses on anything on the slate.

Paris Saint-Germain has a 3-1 edge heading into its UEFA quarter final second leg against Aston Villa. But Villa’s unbeaten home record in this season’s Champions League, including a beatdown of powerhouse Bayern Munich, prime them to close that gap.

The match is at Villa Park in Birmingham starting at 3 p.m. EDT, and PSG is +110 in the early lines, with a 2.5 goals over/under. Paramount+ will televise the match.

In the other UEFA match, Barcelona holds a 4–0 aggregate lead, an almost insurmountable advantage. Only one team has ever overturned such a margin, ironically Barcelona in a 2017 match.

The Barcelona/Borussia Dortmund match is at 3 p.m.. EDT at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, with Barcelona a heavy -120 favorite and a 3.5 goals over/under. Paramount+ will stream the game.

In the NBA Play-in games, the Atlanta Hawks visit the Orlando Magic on Tuesday in the play-in first match. The game will determine the 7th seed, with the winner moving on to face the defending NBA champion and No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

The loser gets one more shot to advance, going against the winner of Wednesday’s Chicago Bulls/Miami Heat matchup for the No. 8 seed. The Atlanta/Orlando game is at 7:30 EDT, with Orlando a slight -5.5 favorite on its home court, with a 216.5 over/under.

In the night’s second play-in, the Memphis Grizzlies travel to meet the Golden State Warriors in a game that starts at 10 p.m. EDT. Guard play is the key here, as Ja Morant of Memphis will try to match the firepower of 3-point king Steph Curry of the Warriors.

The winner goes on to meet the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets. The winner will await the outcome of the Sacramento Kings/Dallas Mavericks game for a second chance to advance. The winner of that game for the No. 8 seed gets the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder.

TNT will televise, with a simulcast on truTV and streaming on Max. Golden State is a -6.5 favorite in the early lines, with a 229.5 over/under.

