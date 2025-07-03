BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 in Bonuses For Women’s Euro Spain-Portugal

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX offers $1500 in safety net bets ahead of today's Spain vs Portugal Women's Euros clash at 3:00pm EDT Today (07/03).

The UEFA Women’s European Championship group stage continues today, and BetMGM is ready to rumble with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Thursday’s Women’s Euro action is highlighted by Spain vs. Portugal in a battle of Iberian Peninsula squads.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Women’s Euro Group B opens with a high-stakes match between Spain and Portugal, both looking for a good start in a tough bracket with Italy and Belgium.

Spain is the overwhelming favorite in this match, and they’ll be looking to add to their trophies. They've never won a European Championship despite conquering the World Cup in 2024 and the Nations League in 2024.

Portugal has never reached the knockout stage of this tournament and is looking for a massive upset of their neighboring country.

In the Nations League, Spain has dominated recent meetings, with 7‑1 and 4‑2 wins on their resume. But each game resets the record, and Portugal will not go down easily.

Spain players to watch include midfielder Altana Bonmati, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner who is back after a bout with meningitis. She’s backed by midfielder Alexia Putellas, who is rounding into form after a knee injury, and forward Claudia Pina, the Champions League top scorer.

Portugal hopes to counter with veteran wing-back Ana Borges, the team’s most-capped player, and Dolores Silva, the team captain and midfield stalwart. There’s also Jessica Silva, the team’s main attack threat.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland. Spain is an outsize -1200 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. Fox will televise and stream the match.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*