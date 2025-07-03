+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
betmgm bonus code 1500
Bruce Haring

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 in Bonuses For Women’s Euro Spain-Portugal

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX offers $1500 in safety net bets ahead of today's Spain vs Portugal Women's Euros clash at 3:00pm EDT Today (07/03).

The UEFA Women’s European Championship group stage continues today, and BetMGM is ready to rumble with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Thursday’s Women’s Euro action is highlighted by Spain vs. Portugal in a battle of Iberian Peninsula squads.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

  1. Go to BetMGM via the link above
  2. Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up
  3. Deposit $10 or more
  4. Place your first wager up to $1,500
  5. If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets
  6. Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Women’s Euro Group B opens with a high-stakes match between Spain and Portugal, both looking for a good start in a tough bracket with Italy and Belgium.

Spain is the overwhelming favorite in this match, and they’ll be looking to add to their trophies. They've never won a European Championship despite conquering the World Cup in 2024 and the Nations League in 2024.

Portugal has never reached the knockout stage of this tournament and is looking for a massive upset of their neighboring country.

In the Nations League, Spain has dominated recent meetings, with 7‑1 and 4‑2 wins on their resume. But each game resets the record, and Portugal will not go down easily.

Spain players to watch include midfielder Altana Bonmati, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner who is back after a bout with meningitis. She’s backed by midfielder Alexia Putellas, who is rounding into form after a knee injury, and forward Claudia Pina, the Champions League top scorer.

Portugal hopes to counter with veteran wing-back Ana Borges, the team’s most-capped player, and Dolores Silva, the team captain and midfield stalwart. There’s also Jessica Silva, the team’s main attack threat.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland. Spain is an outsize -1200 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. Fox will televise and stream the match.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus OfferGet up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Doesn’t Win!  
BetMGM Bonus CodeClick this link and sign up using promo code GOALMAX
BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

Frequently asked questions

GOALMAX, GOALMAX1500 and GOALNEWSGET are all free BetMGM bonus codes for players. Once signed up using one of these code players will be able to begin wagering in order to satisfy the sportsbook promo terms and conditions.

GOALMAX, GOALMAX1500 and GOALNEWSGET are the MGM bonus codes for 2025.

  • GOALMAX offers players up to $1500 in no sweat bets.
  • GOALMAX1500 offers players up to $1500 in 20% deposit match bonuses
  • GOALNEWSGET offers players $150 in bonus bets from $10, if the first bet is a winner.

Simply enter the BetMGM bonus code during the sign up process. Any three of our BetMGM bonus codes can be used when signing up with BetMGM.

Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX or GOALMAX1500.

  • GOALMAX offers players up to $1500 in no sweat bets.
  • GOALMAX1500 offers players up to $1500 in 20% deposit match bonuses

Bonus bets are accredited on BetMGM within 24 hours of a player meeting the sportsbook promo's terms and conditions.

For BetMGM's sportsbook promos.

  • GOALNEWSGET - $150 bonus bets are awarded if within 24 hours- your first bet of $10 or more, with odds of -500 or greater is a winner.
  • GOALMAX - Up to $1500 bonus bets are awarded, matched to your first wagers stake, after it loses, within 24 hours.
  • GOALMAX1500 - Up to $1500 bonus bets are awarded, as 20% of your deposits immediately.