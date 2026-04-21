BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for 76ers vs Celtics, NBA Playoffs

After destroying the Philadelphia 76ers in their playoff opener on Sunday, the Boston Celtics (-13.5) will look to hand their rivals another loss when they meet at 7:00pm ET. First, use the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 to get up $1550 in bonuses for the game.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/21/2026

The first deposit match is open to new users only, and there are three NBA games tonight to make picks on. With the news that Joel Embiid is still in the recovery process following an appendectomy, the 76ers are heavy underdogs for tonight’s game at TD Garden.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Using the BetMGM bonus code should only take a few minutes of your time, so you can get your first deposit match in time for 76ers vs Celtics. Here’s how to claim up to $1550 in bonuses:

Tap the link to go to BetMGM’s website or download the BetMGM app Next, click “Sign Up” and begin filling in the required information As you enter your personal details, put in the bonus code GOAL1550 Finish setting up your account, including completing verification steps Then, make your first deposit of $10+ and place a wager up $1500 If it loses you will get your staked matched back in bonuses, up to $1500 + $50 in MGM rewards Bonus bets have no cash value, come with a 10x playthrough requirement, and have to be used within one week

You may use this bonus code if you are a new user (21+) who is located in either AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Since Jayson Tatum’s return, the Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA. With Tatum available, but Sixers center Joel Embiid out, we’ll discuss whether the Celtics will take a 2-0 series lead down to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics - 4/21 7:00 PM ET

In Game 2 of an Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoff series, the Philadelphia 76ers head to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics (-13.5). Tonight’s game will be televised live on NBCSN and will stream on Peacock.

Without Joel Embiid, the 76ers are 21-24 this season, and they trailed at 18 at the half in Game 1. The Celtics weren’t at their best in the first half and could easily have another double-digit lead at the break. Celtics -7.5 in the first half is a sound pick, at -115 odds.

Tyrese Maxey (O/U 26.5 points) got a lot of attention from the Celtics’ defense on Sunday, and that will continue to be the case going forward. Sixers rookie guard V.J. Edgecombe put up 16 shots in Game 1 and should continue to be a key cog in the Philly offense.

Edgecombe over 14.5 points (-120) is an intriguing pick. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown (O/U 25.5 points) has led the Celtics in scoring in six of his last eight appearances.

Expect the Celtics to go up 2-0 in the series tonight, and it shouldn’t be particularly close. Consider Celtics -13.5 (-110).

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