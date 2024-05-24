BetMGM bonus code: 20% deposit match or $1.5K insurance on the NHL and NBA Playoffs and two soccer cup finals

There are two huge soccer finals from Europe on Saturday, with the FA Cup in England and DFB Pokal in Germany. The NHL and NBA Playoffs also continue, with games occurring all weekend long.

BetMGM promo code

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

You can use either BetMGM promo code if you live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Here’s how to sign up and claim the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets:

Click here to go to BetMGM and use BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWS1600 when creating your account Provide your details and verify the information Read and understand the terms and conditions Make a deposit of more than $10, and it will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 You’ll need to cash bet 10x the bonus earned within 30 days to unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

If you’d prefer the $1,500 first bet insurance, here’s how to get started with that offer:

Click here to head to BetMGM and use the BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWS when signing up Fill in your details and verify the information Read and understand BetMGM’s terms and conditions Make a deposit of $10 or more Place your first cash bet on any market If your bet wins, you’ll get the normal returns If your bet misses, you’ll get your stake up to $1,500 back as bonus bets, which are then valid for seven days

What can you use your BetMGM’s bonus on MDW weekend?

There are two major cup finals in soccer on Saturday, starting with the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Premier League champions Manchester City are -750 favorites to lift the trophy after a dominant season, with underperforming neighbors, Manchester United +530.

Germany’s DFB Pokal Final is also held on Saturday, where second-tier team Kaiserslautern are +1400 underdogs to -750 picks Bayer Leverkusen. Although Bayer lost the Europa League Final, and their undefeated streak, in the week, they are favorites to bounce back.

There is also NHL and NBA Playoff action across the weekend.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are -5 point picks over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 on Friday night. The Mavericks won the first game, leaving the Timberwolves desperate for a home win before the series goes to Dallas on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers play Game 3 of their conference final series.

In the NHL, the Florida Panthers (-111) and New York Rangers (-108) play in Game 2, with the Panthers seeking another road win. The action moves to Florida on Sunday night for Game 3.

The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars then play the second game of their conference final matchup on Saturday night.

More info on BetMGM’s promo offers

BetMGM promo offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets BetMGM promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALNEWS1600 BetMGM promo offer terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.