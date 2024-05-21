BetMGM bonus code: 20% deposit match or $1.5K insurance to use on Tuesday’s NBA Playoff action and more

Sign up at BetMGM on Tuesday and bolster your account with your choice from two welcome offers:

The Eastern Conference Finals start on Tuesday when the Boston Celtics welcome the Indiana Pacers to TD Garden. There is also a full evening of MLB action, with all the top teams playing.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

You can sign up to BetMGM and claim either welcome offer so long as you live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Follow these steps to claim the 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets:

Click here to go to BetMGM and use BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWS1600 when creating your account Provide your details and verify the information Read and understand the site’s terms and conditions Make a deposit of $10 or greater, and it will be matched in bonus bets at 20% up to $1,600 You’ll need to cash bet 10x the bonus earned within 30 days to unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

If you’d prefer the $1,500 first bet insurance, here’s how to get that offer:

Click here to head to BetMGM and use the BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWS when prompted during sign up Fill in and verify your details Read and understand BetMGM’s terms and conditions Make a minimum deposit of $10 Place your cash bet on any market If your bet wins, you’ll get the full returns like normal If your bet misses, you’ll get your stake up to $1,500 back as a bonus bet, which is then valid for seven days

What can you use your BetMGM’s bonus on today?

The NBA Playoffs return on Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference Finals as the Boston Celtics take on the Indiana Pacers. The Celtics are -9.5 point picks to win the opening game over the Pacers at home at TD Garden.

Boston are runaway favorites to win the series, priced at -1200 compared to +680 for Indiana. This isn’t a surprise as the Celtics are also favorite to win the NBA Finals at -160, with the Pacers the least fancied of the remaining teams at +2600.

There is also a full lineup of baseball on Tuesday, with all the early season leaders in action.

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently the best team in the National League, and they are favorited on the moneyline over the Texas Rangers. In the American League, the New York Yankees are the early season leaders, and are XXXX over the Seattle Mariners.

Join in the action at BetMGM on Tuesday and take your pick of welcome bonuses. There is a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets using promo code GOALNEWS1600, or, if you prefer, $1,500 first bet insurance with the promo code GOALNEWS.

