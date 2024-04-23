BetMGM bonus code: 20% deposit match or $1.5K insurance on a huge Premier League game, plus the NBA Playoffs

Visit BetMGM today, where new players can claim one of these two promos to use on a busy sports schedule:

There is a huge London Derby at the top of the Premier League table. Plus, the NBA Playoffs continue with three more games from the first round action.

BetMGM promo code

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

You can claim either BetMGM promo code if you are a new player who lives in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Here’s how to claim the 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets:

Click here to go to the BetMGM Sportsbook and use promo code GOALNEWS1600 when signing up Provide your details and verify the information Read and understand all terms and conditions Make a $10 or greater deposit and your deposit will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 You’ll need to cash bet 10x the bonus earned within 30 days to unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

Here’s how to claim $1,500 first bet insurance:

Click here to go to the BetMGM site and use promo code GOALNEWS when creating an account Provide all necessary details and verify the information Read and understand the terms and conditions Make a minimum deposit of $10 Place a cash bet on any market If your bet wins, you’ll get the returns If your bet misses, you’ll have your stake up to $1,500 returned as a bonus bet, which is valid for seven days

What can you use your BetMGM bonus on today?

There is a huge London derby in the Premier League, where leaders Arsenal take on a resurgent Chelsea.

Arsenal are top of the league and above Liverpool on goal difference. The true threat is Manchester City, though, who are a point back with a game in hand. The Gunners simply must win here to keep up the pressure on their rivals.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are surging after poor mid-season form. A win would put them into the heart of the battle for a Europa League place alongside Newcastle and Manchester United.

Arsenal, though, are strong -195 favorites, with Chelsea priced as big +470 outsiders.

The NBA Playoffs also continue tonight, with three games from the first round.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are -3 point favorites over the Phoenix Suns after winning the first game, while the Milwaukee Bucks are also -2 point favorites to extend their lead over the Indiana Pacers to 2-0.

In the final game, the Dallas Mavericks are -2.5 point favorites to beat the LA Clippers and tie the series.

Visit BetMGM today and claim a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets, or $1,500 first bet insurance, to use across all this sports action and more.

More info on BetMGM’s promo offers

BetMGM promo offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets BetMGM promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALNEWS1600 BetMGM promo offer terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.