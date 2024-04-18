BetMGM bonus code: 20% deposit match or $1.5K insurance to use on any sport

BetMGM have two huge offers for new players to use on today’s busy lineup of soccer action.

Today is quarter final day in both the Europa League and Europa Conference, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs in action as they look to progress to the next round.

BetMGM promo code

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

You can claim either BetMGM promo code if you live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Here’s how to claim the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets:

Click here to go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALNEWS1600 when creating a new account

Provide all the necessary details and verify the information Read and understand the terms and conditions Make a minimum $10 deposit and your deposit will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 You will need to cash bet 10x the bonus earned within 30 days to unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

If you’d prefer $1,500 first bet insurance, this is how you can claim it:

Click here to be taken to BetMGM and use code GOALNEWS when signing up Provide all the necessary details and verify the information Read and understand the terms and conditions Make a deposit of at least $10 Place a cash bet on any sports market If your bet wins, you’ll get the returns If your bet misses you’ll get your stake up to $1,500 back as a bonus bet, which is valid for seven days

What can you use your BetMGM bonus on today?

The biggest of the quarter final second legs in the Europa League sees Liverpool try to overturn their shock 3-0 defeat to Atalanta. With trophy options running out for the Reds in Jurgen Klopp’s final season, they will want a big result here.

However, Atalanta have home advantage and are -700 favorites to qualify despite being +350 underdogs to win the match. Liverpool are +470 to qualify, although are -165 favorites for victory on the night.

The other big quarter final has reigning Europa Conference winners West Ham taking on newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. However, Leverkusen hold a 2-0 lead and are massive -4000 favorites to go through and -115 to win the game.

Despite home advantage, West Ham are +1260 to qualify and +270 to win.

The other two games see Marseille take on Benfica, and Roma host AC Milan.

In the Europa Conference, Aston Villa travel to Lille, Fiorentina host Viktoria Plzen, Fenerbahce play Olympiakos, and PAOK take on Club Brugge.

Visit BetMGM today, where new players can get either a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets, or $1,500 first bet insurance, to use on all this great soccer action and more.

More info on BetMGM’s promo offers

BetMGM promo offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets BetMGM promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALNEWS1600 BetMGM promo offer terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.