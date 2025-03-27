BetMGM Bonus Code | 20% deposit match or $1.6K back

The stars are coming out for Thursday’s March Madness Sweet 16 action. The Duke Blue Devils battle the Arizona Wildcats, while the Big Ten’s Maryland Terrapins challenge SEC champions, the Florida Gators.

Thursday’s big names in action include Cooper Flagg, who has returned strongly from an ankle injury, Khaman Maluach, Duke’s 7’2” center; Arizona guard Caleb Love, who drives the Wildcats; Derik Queen, Maryland’s super-strong center; and Florida’s guard Walter Clayton Jr., that team’s leading scorer.

Duke’s Cooper Flagg is the prototype for the old saying, “You can’t stop him. You can only hope to contain him.” The presumed No. 1 pick in any NBA draft he chooses to enter, Flagg averages 18.7 ppg, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. He’s showing no signs of his ankle injury affecting his play. He’s backed by 7 '2 center Maluach and guard Tyrese Proctor, who has been on fire in the early tournament.

The WIldcats pose an enormous obstacle. Love, a rare star senior guard, is the leading scorer at 16.8 ppg and a steadying hand on the tiller in tight games. He’s backed by Tobe Awaka, a forward who averages 8.0 rebounds per game. Awaka’s paint presence anchors Arizona’s defense.

The Maryland Terrapins are led by center Derik Queen, their leading scorer at 16.2 ppg and 9.1 rebounds.Queen hit the buzzer beating shot against Colorado State to avoid a stunning upset in Maryland’s last game. He’s backed by Julian ‘JuJu’ Reese, throwing down 13.1 ppg to go with 9.0 rebounds. His defensive presence will be a key.

Florida will hope to counter Walter Clayton’s scoring and playmaking. He averaged 17.9 points and 4.2 assists this year, helping Florida rise as a rare senior guard. He’s backed by forward Alex Condon, who pulls in 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. His matchup against Maryland’s Queen may be the key to this Sweet 16 battle.

No. 4 seed Maryland tips off against No. 1 Florida in the Eastern Regional at 7:39 p.m. at Newark, N.J.’s Prudential Center. The game will be televised by TBS and streamed on truTV. The line has Florida as the favorite -6.5, with the moneyline at -275 and the over-under at 157.5.

No.1 Western region seed Duke takes the floor at 6:39 at Prudential Center against No. 4 Arizona. The Blue Devils are taking big money and are the favorite at -500 on the moneyline, giving 9.5 and with the over/under at 153.5.

