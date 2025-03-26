BetMGM bonus code: 20% deposit match or $1.6K first bet insurance on NBA action

The NBA tops today’s sports action with several key matchups as teams fight for playoff positioning.

You can bet on any of the action with a choice of two BetMGM promos:

In the pick of the action, LeBron James is back from injury for the Los Angeles Lakers as they face the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Clippers, who have suddenly awakened in the last ten games, take on a NY Knicks team down to its third-string point guard.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

You can claim the deposit match if you live in one the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Here is how to claim the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets:

Go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account Write in your details and verify the information Read and accept the terms and conditions. Then make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 You’ll then need to cash bet 10x the bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

Alternatively, you can claim the $1,500 first bet insurance if you live in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Here's how to claim:

Go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALMAX when signing up Fill in your details Review and accept the terms and conditions Make a deposit of at least $10 Place your first cash bet on any market If your bet wins, you’ll get the returns If your bet does not win, you’ll get your stake up to $1,500 returned as a bonus bet, which you have seven days to use

What to expect from today's NBA games?

The Lakers are getting healthy at the right time. They are 3-7 in their last ten games, which showed the struggle without the NBA”s all-time leading scorer in the lineup.

Forward Rai Hachimura also returned after a month off with a knee injury. He’s a power forward averaging 13 points and five rebounds per game. The question now is whether they can find a rhythm in the few games remaining with Luka Doncic, who is averaging 28.6 ppg and 7 rebounds.

The Indiana Pacers are currently a comfortable fourth seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs, and they are 7-3 in the last ten. They are led by point guard Tyrese Haliburton, a deft passer who contributes 18.5 ppg. He’s backed by rim protector Myles Turner and power forward Pascal Siakam,the latter the second scoring option after Haliburton.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m (ET) at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and will be televised on ESPN and streamed via YouTube TV. The Pacers are a heavy favorite at -158 and giving 4.5 points.

The New York Knicks hope to get back on solid footing in their game against the Los Angeles Clippers, The Knicks are 4-6 in their last ten games, a reflection of the malaise after losing all-star point guard Jalen Brunson to an ankle sprain, and backup Mike McBride has also been out of the lineup.

That leaves Cam Payne running the team, but the cupboard isn’t bare with Knicks all-star center Karl-Anthony Towns scoring at 23.1 ppg.

For the Clippers, guard James Harden averages 8.7 assists and dishes to the likes of forward Norman Powell (22.7 ppg) and Kawhi Leonard (19.0). The Clippers beat the Knicks earlier this month at home, but should have a tougher time at Madison Square Garden, where the game starts at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Early indicators have the Knicks as a slight favorite, given the home court, and don’t expect any major moves.

More info on BetMGM’s promo offers

BetMGM promo offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets BetMGM promo code Click here and use GOALMAX1600 when creating your account BetMGM promo offer terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Deposit Match unavailable in IL, LA, OH and VA. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.