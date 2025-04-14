bet365 bonus code GOALMAX | New in TN: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A!

The TN bet365 bonus code GOALMAX gives new clients $150 in sign-up bonuses, ahead of today's soccer action in Europe, and the NBA G League Finals.

Today's sports calendar is headlined by a bolstered slate of European soccer kickoffs, available in the middle afternoon U.S. time. Scroll ahead for the odds on Fulham, Atlético Madrid, and Napoli.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

The Memphis Grizzlies will get a second chance if they lose to Golden State this week. Basketball bettors who're looking for a second chance after Sunday can pick a G League champion tonight.

How to Claim the TN bet365 bonus code offer

Tennessee's speculators will strike gold with bet365’s new promo code offer, which gives legal sports gamblers from the Volunteer State a great bonus deal when they sign-up for an account.

Sportsbook fans in Tennessee can claim bet365’s sign-up offer with these steps:

Browse to bet365 via the link above Register for an account with the bonus code GOALMAX Deposit a sum of at least $10 Place a wager of $10 on any outcome at odds of (-500) or greater After the bet is settled, users will get $150 in free bets - win or lose Bonus funds are valid for seven days and can't be withdrawn for real cash.

Not a Tennessee resident? Learn about your state's bet365 bonus code offer at Goal, now available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, and VA.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code can be utilized for betting on some of Europe's best football clubs this afternoon, including AFC Bournemouth, Fulham Football Club, and S.S.C. Napoli.

Fans get tired of watching two subpar soccer teams in a league's only match on a weekday. Today's schedule is a major-league improvement, even if Major League Soccer has the day off. Four renowned leagues will host Monday matches in which at least one side is in top form, and in two cases, sportsbook odds are tightly drawn for the unpredictable meetings.

AFC Bournemouth hosts Fulham F.C. in a contest of Premier League upstarts hoping for top-half placement. It may be now-or-never for Cherries to snap a downturn that's kept them out of the win column for close to two months. The Cottagers may be coming off a signature upset of Liverpool, but the moneyline odds still favor Cherries for a 3 p.m. EST kickoff on USA.

Atlético Madrid is a razor-thin (-800) pick to win today's La Liga match. That's uncommon for a club that considers a clean-sheet draw to be a solid evening's work. Yet, given how hapless Atlético's next opponent is, perhaps the club's "parlay only" line to defeat last-place Real Valladolid is conservative. Pablo Barrios of Mattress Makers has drawn (+275) odds to score again after lifting Atlético over Sevilla with a late goal last Sunday. ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes have the action at 3 p.m. EST.

Serie A's kickoff comes at 2:45 p.m. Chattanooga time, when the heavily favored S.S.C Napoli takes on a (+900) underdog squad from visiting Empoli. Napoli's got its own crossroads moment of April, in which Blues could still make a charge at Inter Milan for the Serie A trophy, or continue to drop points against pedestrian foes. Paramount will have the broadcast from San Paolo.

Will the English Championship's spring honors be "relegated" to teams fresh out of the Premiership? Or, will blue-collar bids crash the scene? Paramount's afternoon options also include Coventry City, in sixth place after 41 league dates, in what may look to be a favorable matchup against cellar-dweller Hull City at 3 p.m. Eastern Time and 2 p.m. Central Time. Hull’s double-take of a favorite's betting line to win the bout flies in the face of Tigers' 11-11-19 record on the season.

Soccer afternoons will stay fun forever, but is there any basketball on Monday night? Not from the NBA, or EuroLeague, or even FIBA's myriad of junior divisions. Hoops enthusiasts will have exactly one alternative, and that's the NBA G League title game, on ESPN 2 at 6 p.m. Memphis time.

Don't look for a wide point spread on the Osceola Magic and Stockton Kings' series finale. The clubs have split a pair of good games so far, and boast equal 23-12 overall records. NBA live-betting sharks can prepare for the tense action of April 19's playoffs by making picks on Stockton and Osceola. Be sure to remember, though, that Franz Wagner only plays for the Magic's senior squad.

More info on bet365’s bonus offer

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses - Win or Lose! bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions Must be 21+ and Present in TN. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. T&CS, time limits and exclusions apply. Super Boost only available to new customers, max wager $50, bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.