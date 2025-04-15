bet365 TN bonus code GOALMAX: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for the Memphis Grizzlies, NBA & Champions League Soccer!

The TN bet365 bonus code GOALMAX spots newcomers $150 in sign-up bonuses, ahead of tonight's Memphis Grizzlies tipoff against Golden State.

The Memphis Grizzlies can win one of two games and qualify for a Western Conference playoff series. But can Memphis clinch its playoff berth tonight against the favored Golden State Warriors?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Champions League soccer resumes with a pair of quarter-final back legs in England and Germany. Scroll for a full primer on the aggregate scores and odds for a critical Tuesday on the pitch.

How to Claim the TN bet365 bonus code offer

Tennessee sports bettors will score a hat trick with bet365’s new promo code offer, which gives legal gamblers from the Volunteer State a lucrative bonus deal when they sign-up for an account.

Tennessee's 21+ residents can claim bet365’s sign-up offer by utilizing these steps:

Click over to bet365 via the link above Sign-up for a new account with the bonus code GOALMAX Deposit an amount of at least $10 Choose a bet of $10 on an outcome at odds of (-500) or greater When that wager is settled, you receive $150 in free bets - win or lose Bonus funds are valid for seven days and can't be withdrawn for real cash.

Not currently from TN? Learn about your state's bet365 bonus code offer at Goal, also available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, and VA.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code may be used to wager on UEFA Champions League action this afternoon, though fans are advised to stay tuned for the NBA's well-matched games on prime time TV.

The NBA Play-In Tournament begins with the Memphis Grizzlies in action at 9 p.m. Central Time, or 10 p.m. in eastern Tennessee. Memphis is cast as the tourney's biggest underdog in individual game odds, drawing a weak (+250) moneyline to upset Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in tonight's #7 vs #8 seed tilt in Oakland. TNT has the Warriors-Grizzlies call from Chase Center.

If the final scores from Monday include a Golden State win over Memphis, that doesn't mean the Grizzlies are out of the running for a playoff series berth. Teams with higher seeds in the NBA Play-In Tournament can qualify by defeating the other high seed in an initial game, which sets them up to play for a #7 seed on Friday. Or, the Grizzlies could make it in by beating the winner of Tuesday's #9 versus #10 tipoff.

The Orlando Magic are (-205) favorites to beat the Atlanta Hawks in tonight's other NBA Play-In contest, also available to view on TNT. It's a battle of Orlando's fine frontcourt, led by Franz Wagner, and Atlanta's superior guards. Atlanta's star point guard Trae Young has been fighting an injury, prompting Las Vegas to show doubt about the Hawks' chances with a sour (+5) point spread.

Soccer's newbies must learn about aggregate goals to grasp today's odds on the Champions League quarter-finals. Otherwise, the sportsbook won't seem to make sense. Aston Villa is a noble (+225) wager to outscore PSG, but also a vast long-shot to advance. Dortmund's line to beat Barcelona is better than last week's odds, yet the German club's chance for a semifinal bid is virtually gone.

Today's continental ties aren't new games. They're taking up where last week's scores left off. That's why Paris Saint-Germain can be comfortable with a (+110) moneyline to outscore Aston Villa over 90:00 in front of a hostile crowd. Parisians can lose a tight match at Villa Park and still move ahead in the competition, thanks to having taken a 3-1 aggregate lead in last week's leg in France.

Aston Villa's back line is so overwhelmed by PSG that Villa can't gain any momentum with the football. While a goal from midfielder Morgan Rogers gave Villa a lead in the opening leg's maiden half, two rapid Parisians tallies that followed felt inevitable given PSG's crushing 74% possession, and 29 shot attempts. Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa has (+200) prop bet odds to score in today's final leg, though Villa must gamble with forward numbers to produce the goals needed to advance. Paramount has the call at 2 p.m. Nashville time.

Borussia Dortmund's aggregate-goals plight against F.C. Barcelona is worse. La Liga's leaders flipped a switch in the first tie, getting a brace from Lewandowski that put Dortmund's continental hopes on life-support. Barca casts a surreal (-100000) market to advance with the aid of a 4-0 lead, in a kickoff that's also broadcast by Paramount at 2 p.m. CST. Don't bet a million on it, you won't make a dime.

More info on bet365’s bonus offer

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses - Win or Lose! bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions Must be 21+ and Present in TN. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. T&CS, time limits and exclusions apply. Super Boost only available to new customers, max wager $50, bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply.

