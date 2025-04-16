bet365 TN bonus code GOALMAX | Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for the NBA Play-In & Champions League Q-Finals

The bet365 bonus code GOALMAX spots newcomers $150 in sign-up bonuses, ahead of today's NBA Play-In tournament.

Yesterday's aggregate losers put up a stern fight in Champions League quarter-final ties. Will Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have supporters smacking on popcorn with comebacks at 2 p.m. today?

The NBA Play-In Tournament moves into a night of elimination battles in Chicago and Sacramento. Scroll on for the latest sportsbook odds on pro basketball's most critical tip-offs since last spring.

Your bet365 bonus code may be used to bet on the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals this afternoon, followed by the NBA's critical Play-In games in both conference brackets tonight.

If yesterday's Champions League victors waltzed into the semifinals, today's aggregate-goal leaders face a tango of trepidation. Inter Milan's iron defense will be tested by striker Harry Kane, looking to score an equalizer for Bayern as soon as the opening whistle blows in Italy. Arsenal's supporters can scarcely believe that Gunners have a 3-0 lead on Real Madrid, but they'll be nibbling on their nails for at least a half if Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka doesn't tally to expand the cushion.

The Bavarians have had more problems trying to defeat Il Nerrazzuri at home than on Serie A's turf. However, that's a positive for Inter in a scenario in which the goals from last week's road triumph come to roost. Inter Milan's solid (+160) moneyline odds mark how hard it is to score on a Serie A titan with a lead to protect. Paramount has the call from Milan.

Arsenal's (+333) moneyline at bet365 just applies to a 90+ minute win in the back leg in Madrid, contrasted by paper-thin odds on Arsenal to advance to the semifinals. TUDN and Paramount will broadcast the back tie.

Kylian Mbappé's crew leads almost every prop bet market for the Real-Arsenal meeting. Saka is only a (+300) pick to score a back-leg goal in Madrid. Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, who scored a brace in Arsenal's 3-0 opening-leg triumph, has drawn (+600) prop betting odds to tally again in Spain. London and Las Vegas expect Gunners to absorb goals-against from Real Madrid's dangerous attack while reaching the semis on aggregate. Mbappé, however, does not boast "minus" odds to score.

The Premier League is also in action today, with a 1:30 p.m. CST kickoff that attempts to steal the Champions League's thunder. Newcastle United is a (-143) moneyline favorite over visiting Crystal Palace, having just clobbered Man United 4-1 to further what is potentially Magpies' greatest league campaign of the modern era. The Eagles fought Newcastle to a 1-1 draw in November. The match at St. James Park will be aired on USA Network.

The NBA Play-In Tournament continues tonight with two tense elimination games. A tipoff at 6:30 CST pits the east's #10 seed Miami Heat against the #9 seeded host Chicago Bulls. While the Bulls are earning slight favorite's odds to win based on a 119-111 head-to-head victory in Chicago last week, a hand injury to guard Josh Giddey has flared up again following Giddey's triple-double in the previous Miami meeting. Chicago's three-game win streak has changed the minds of bookmakers. Miami will attempt to change them back in a contest aired on ESPN.

The #9 seeded Kings host the #10 Western Conference seed Dallas Mavericks in tonight's Play-In nightcap at 9 p.m. Nashville time. The Kings hope to relive the glory of a 24-point road win at Dallas in the rivals' last meeting this March. The Mavericks have performed even more poorly since then, drawing just (+160) odds to win at bet365. ESPN's flagship will also televise the gala in Cali.

