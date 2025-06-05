bet365 NBA Finals Bonus Code: Get $150 for Pacers-OKC Thunder using GOALBET

The OKC Thunder are such massive favorites to win Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, it's as if the oddsmakers of bet365 sportsbook see nothing but lightning in the forecast. Indiana's fast break potential, however, could become a ray of sunshine for tonight's 10-point underdog Pacers.

NBA Finals Game 1 Preview: Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder (Thursday, June 5, 8:30 PM Eastern Time)

So, the #1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the upstart Indiana Pacers in this year's installment of the NBA Finals. Surely, the oddsmakers know not to put big, fat, tempting odds on the series underdog. This has been Cinderella's spring in a suddenly deeper NBA playoff field, and no responsible sportsbook would offer another nothing-to-lose team at jackpot odds to win. Right?

Ha! Think again, or at least look again, at the Las Vegas lines on tonight's Game 1 in Oklahoma City. The OKC Thunder are just shy of double-digit spread favorites over the Indiana Pacers on a crazy, but consensus-approved line of (-9.5) for the critical home game. Indiana's line to win Game 1 is floundering at the weak number of (+325) according to bet365 sportsbook.

The 2025 NBA Finals begin at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with Game 1 at Paycom Center set to air on ESPN. Not to be daft about the Las Vegas consensus for the series overall and Game 1 specifically, but the spreads taking 10 points from #1 Western Conference seed Oklahoma City don't seem to recognize this year's finals for what they are - a clash of styles instead of a clash of superstars.

Would 2025's oddsmakers take 10 points from Jimmy-V and the NC State Wolfpack versus Phi Slama Jama? It sure seems that way, considering that Game 1's (+9.5) underdog Pacers produce a fast break that's become the talk of the league this spring. Indiana embarrassed the tired New York Knicks in last week's Eastern Conference Finals with FIBA-tempo passing and tempo from under the Pacers' bucket, often manufacturing fast-break opportunities after New York's baskets, not just NYC's unsuccessful attempts at rebounds. Indiana's fast break is one thing OKC isn't as good at.

Oklahoma City must win without crashing the offensive glass, lest the Thunder allow Indiana to score 150+ points by running the other way. Bookmakers are sure, however, that the OKC Thunder will play superior basketball if they manage to keep the contest in halfcourt. MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will go down as the top story of the NBA playoffs unless Las Vegas is stunned by one more upset. Shai's prop betting odds are flying high, even stratospheric for the series.

The Indiana Pacers' point guard Tyrese Haliburton is drawing even-odds to accomplish Game 1 feats such as swishing 3+ three-pointers or to record a double-double against OKC's deep backcourt. In truth, the NBA's handicappers probably think Haliburton will either exceed or fall short of his gambling "numbers" by a wide margin. Indiana's stars Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have played streaky hoops this postseason, a clue to the grand odds on OKC winning Game 1 at home.

Oklahoma City and Indiana in a final series trying for first-ever world championships, a scenario trivia buffs are taking note of. Finals matchups between teams who've never won are a rare occasion in American sports. It's happened in the NBA just once since the 1970s. The NFL's last Super Bowl of first-time trophy seekers occurred when the now-relocated St. Louis Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans in 2000. The Thunder's Series Price to lift that first NBA title is an insanely short (-700).

