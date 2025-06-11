bet365 NBA Finals Bonus Code: Get $1000 for Pacers-Thunder Game 3 with GOALBET

The NBA finals Game 3 between the Pacers and OKC Thunder is on the way and the bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $1,000 in bonuses.

The Oklahoma City Thunder won Game 2 to tie the NBA Finals at 1-1 as anticipated. Is it time for OKC to win again and take over the series, or will the Pacers go up 2-1 after tonight's home game?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Already with bet365? BetMGM NBA Finals bonus code offers $1,500 in bonuses

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting sites in the US when betting on sports online

How to Claim bet365's NBA Finals Bonus Code Offer

Claim $150 in free bets with the bet365 promo code GOALBET, house money for betting on the Indiana Pacers versus the visiting OKC Thunder in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Hoops speculators in the United States can receive the bet365 bonus offer if they reside in any of the legal U.S. sports gambling states AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow these steps to take advantage of bet365's promo code offer:

Choose between offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for a bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Place a deposit of at least $10 for either sports betting bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

It's never been easier to get started at bet365. Pick your winner in Game 3 with bonus cash!

NBA Finals Game 3 Preview: Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder (Wednesday, June 11, 8:30 PM EDT)

Fourth games, not games like tonight's Game 3, are generally the most critical in a best-of-seven series. If one team is leading 3-0, the reason for Game 4's importance is obvious. If the series score is 2-1, it can put the trailing team in the ugly scenario of going down 3-1. But there's growing concern that Game 3 is the Indiana Pacers' real crossroads. Lose this one, and Indiana's on very thin ice.

Oddsmakers are confident that the OKC Thunder will win 2025's NBA Finals. After the Thunder's 123-107 victory in Game 2 tied the series 1-1, bets on OKC winning in five or six games are nearly as popular as they were before Game 1. If the MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's squad wins the first of its two upcoming road games, there will be a suspicion that Indiana's debut win will be its only triumph.

Oklahoma City is bet365's (-220) moneyline and (-5.5) point-spread favorite for Game 3, set to tip off on an ABC-ESPN2 simulcast at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time tonight.

While there's anticipation that Indiana will play a tougher game in front of the Pacers' packed house at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the odds do not appear to be rapidly changing with betting action. Game 3's total-points number is tuned to a healthy prediction of Over/Under (228.5).

Speculators on OKC like how all of the key pieces fell into place during Game 2's win, like holding Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton to less combined points than the 34 points Gilgeous-Alexander scored. That's the kind of performance which earned OKC's team defense its #1 league ranking in the regular season. Oklahoma City's secondary weapons like Chet Holmgren also upped their games.

Haliburton and Siakam are known for rebounding with good games following their bad games. With "SGA" commanding "IRS" gambling prices to score 30+ points for the OKC Thunder in Game 3, prop gamblers will predict which Indiana superstar will lead the Pacers' pressure-packed night with a 20+ point game. Siakam is a (-105) bet to net 20+ tonight. Haliburton's (+125) wager is less optimistic.

Game 3's main markets are more intriguing. OKC covering the (-5.5) spread and earning a statement win necessitates keeping Indiana's fast break from taking off. But if the Pacers will be forced into a halfcourt game again, why isn't such a lively O/U line shrinking a little bit more?

More on the bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.