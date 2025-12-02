bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBONUS: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Mizzou Tigers, NBA & EPL

Looking to get in on today’s sports action? With the bet365 Missouri bonus code GOALBONUS, you can claim $365 in bonus bets for top games, including the Mizzou Tigers, NBA, and Premier League fixtures (12/02).

There’s ample sports action today. The Missouri Tigers take on Notre Dame at 9:00 PM EST in the NCAA men’s basketball. In NBA action, the Philadelphia 76ers face off against the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET at the Wells Fargo Center.

Meanwhile, in the English Premier League, Newcastle United hosts Tottenham Hotspur with a kickoff at 8:15 PM EST.

Claiming the bet365 Missouri Bonus Code

Get started with the bet365 Missouri bonus code GOALBONUS in a heartbeat. Missouri players can unlock $365 in bonus bets by following a few simple steps.

Tap the secure link to go to bet365 Hit sign up in the top right hand corner Create a new account and complete the verification process Use the bet365 Missouri bonus code GOALBET Make your first deposit of $10 or more Place a $10 wager, on any sports market, with odds of -500 or greater Once your qualifying bet settles, win or lose, $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

How can you use your bet365 Missouri bonus code today?

Missouri Tigers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 9pm ET – College Basketball Night

Tonight, the Missouri Tigers are set to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Tip‑off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. The Tigers come into the game undefeated this season, riding a wave of strong defense and efficient shooting.

The Missouri Tigers are listed as a slight favorite (-145) and look like a strong value after their recent performance against Kentucky.

For totals bettors: if the pace stays fast and both teams push the tempo, consider the over 149.5 points; lean under if the contest turns into a defensive grind.

NBA – 76ers vs. Heat - 8pm ET

Tonight’s NBA slate includes a marquee match between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, tipping off at around 8:00 p.m. ET.

If key Miami defenders remain sidelined, it may be smooth sailing for the 76ers (-160). Also worth watching: a player prop on Philadelphia’s star big man if the center matchup favors him.

Premier League – Newcastle vs. Tottenham - 3:15pm ET

In soccer, today features Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. Newcastle is the slight favorite (-125) to win this matchup.

They will look to keep their momentum after a solid performance last week against Everton. Newcastle is also good value to cover the -0.5 spread (-110).

Their attack has averaged 1.8 goals per game this season and has scored 2 goals or more in 4 of their last 5 matches, making the over 2.5 total goals (-138) look plausible. Newcastle’s sharp front line is good value to break through the Tottenham defense.

General Tips for Missouri Bettors Using Bonus Credits

Split your bonus bets: Use part on the Missouri Tigers game and part on one of the pro‑level games (NBA or Premier League) to spread risk.

Use part on the Missouri Tigers game and part on one of the pro‑level games (NBA or Premier League) to spread risk. Watch injury and lineup updates: Especially in NBA and EPL — before placing props or match outcome bets.

Especially in NBA and EPL — before placing props or match outcome bets. Use form and momentum: Teams on a hot streak or coming off strong performances (like the Tigers) may offer better value than underdogs with weak recent form.

Teams on a hot streak or coming off strong performances (like the Tigers) may offer better value than underdogs with weak recent form. Don’t overextend: With bonus credits, avoid spreading them too thin — concentrate on 1–2 thoughtful bets for maximum value.

Missouri bettors should remember that sports betting is intended for entertainment and should always be approached responsibly.

bet365 provides tools to help manage gambling behavior, including deposit limits, wager limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion options.

Additionally, Missouri residents have access to confidential support programs, such as 1-800-GAMBLER and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), for guidance and assistance.

More info on bet365 Missouri Bonus Code