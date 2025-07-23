bet365 Kansas Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 or $1000 in July 2025

The bet365 Kansas bonus code will probably be GOALBET, with $150 in bonus bets or $1000 first bet safety net available for all Kansas sport bettors.

With bet365 Kansas set to go live, more players will soon be able to enjoy what’s already available in states like New Jersey, Ohio, and Colorado. With the help of the bet365 Kansas bonus code, new users may take advantage of two substantial welcome offers:

Bet $5 Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose

A $1,000 First Bet Safety Net

These offers are designed to give both casual and experienced bettors a flexible and risk-reduced way to get started.

What sets bet365 apart from many competitors is the fact that they give you options. Whether you're betting $5 or $500, there's a promo to fit your style — and that’s especially appealing for new players still getting used to how odds and bonuses work.

bet365 Kansas Bonus Code Offers

Bettors in the Sunflower State will have access to one of the most complete and rewarding online sports betting sites in the country — all backed by strong regulation, great promotions, and one of the most reliable platforms in the business.

The premier sportsbook in the US is expanding its operations and offering mouth-watering bonus offers.

By using the likely bet365 Kansas bonus code GOALBET, new players can unlock one of two standout offers:

Bet $5 Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose

A $1,000 First Bet Safety Net

This dual-offer structure is rare in the U.S. market. Many sportsbooks only offer a single welcome promo, which might not suit everyone. bet365’s approach is more flexible and user-friendly — ideal for both casual bettors testing the waters and high-stakes players ready to dive in.

Whether you're betting on the NBA playoffs, Premier League matchups, or March Madness, they ensures that new bet365 Kansas users will have a custom-fit promo waiting for them on day one. With a launch planned for some time in 2025, Kansas residents can expect to join users in states like New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina in unlocking serious value from the potential GOALBET promo code.

So, whether you're wagering on a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl future or a Champions League group stage upset, bet365’s Kansas sign-up offers are the perfect launchpad.

bet365 Bonus Codes – Normally

New users at bet365 can typically choose between two standout welcome offers, both designed to cater to different types of bettors. These promotions are available in every state where bet365 is live, and when Kansas joins that list in 2025, these same bonus options are expected to be offered there too. Let’s break them down in detail.

The first option for bet365 Kansas players is the “Bet $5, Get $150 bonus bets" one of the most accessible offers on the market. Here’s how it works: after signing up and depositing at least $10, you place a single $5 bet at minimum odds of -500 or longer.

That means bets placed on very strong favorites (e.g., 00) won’t qualify, but anything at -500 or longer (such as -200, +100, +250, etc.) will. Once that $5 bet settles — whether it wins or loses — you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets win or lose, typically within 24 hours.

Let’s say you’re a soccer fan and you place your $5 bet on Arsenal to beat West Ham at +120. Regardless of the result, you'll still unlock the full $150 in bonus credits once the bet is settled. It’s an ideal promo for casual or budget-conscious bettors who want to try out the platform with minimal risk.

The second offer is the "$1,000 First Bet Safety Net". This one favors high wagers. If you bet using this promo and lose, you are refunded the amount bet in bonus credits. Both promotions have the same requirements:

Minimum deposit of $10

Must be 21+ years old (18+ in KY) and located in a legal state

Bonus bets expire 7 days after being credited

Offers are limited to one per user, household, or device

Importantly, the potential GOALBET bonus code does not increase the value of either promotion — it simply ensures you receive the most current and verified offer when signing up. Players with bet365 Kansas will be able to use this same code as soon as the platform launches.

By offering two clearly defined paths, bet365 allows new customers to tailor their entry experience, which is something few other sportsbooks can match.

How to Use the bet365 Kansas Bonus Code - Step-by-Step Instructions

1. Visit the Official bet365 Site or App

Download the bet365 app or go to the website and register. You must be physically within Kansas to register and wager legally.

2. Enter the bet365 Kansas Bonus Code

During sign-up, you’ll see a field asking for a bonus or referral code. Type in (TBD) to activate your choice of welcome promotions. This code ensures you access the current verified offer — either the $150 in bonus bets win or lose or the $1,000 safety net bet.

3. Create Your Account

Fill out the registration form and input your personal details. Get verified and finish the registration process. bet365 will use secure Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols to protect user safety and comply with Kansas law.

4. Make a Minimum Deposit

Fund your new account with at least $10 using one of the many supported payment methods — including debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay, or online banking. All deposits are fee-free and usually processed instantly.

5. Choose Your bet365 Sportsbook Promo

After your deposit, you’ll be prompted to pick between the two offers:

6. Place Your Qualifying Bet

To qualify for the $150 bonus, bet $5 on -500 odds or more.

For the $1000 safety net, bet any odds and get it back in non-withdrawable bonus bets valid for seven days.

7. Get Your Bonus

Claim your bonus offer after betting and enjoy the benefits. You can only claim one welcome offer, so pick carefully during sign-up.

bet365 Kansas Betting Example

Let’s say you’re an NBA fan in Kansas and want to try out bet365 once it launches. To win at +130, you might sign up with GOALBET, make a $10 deposit, and bet $5 on the Thunder. You would receive $150 in free bets to use on games like Manchester City vs. Arsenal in the Premier League or the upcoming Kansas Jayhawks game, regardless of whether that wager wins or loses.

bet365 Kansas gamers may easily enter sports betting with the least amount of risk and the most value with bet365's user-friendly design and versatile bonus offers. Within minutes of registering, you will be prepared to place your first wager.

When will bet365 Go Live in Kansas?

While there’s no official launch date confirmed, bet365 has announced plans to go live in Kansas sometime in 2025. This means that eligible players in the state will soon have access to one of the most respected and feature-rich sportsbooks in the world. Kansas became a legal online sports betting state in September 2022, making it one of the more recent additions to the growing list of U.S. states with regulated sportsbooks. Oversight is provided by two main regulatory bodies:

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) ensures fair and compliant operation across all platforms.

The Kansas Expanded Lottery act facilitates licensing and retail partnerships between Kansas sports betting sites and land-based casinos.

When bet365 Kansas does go live, the onboarding process will likely mirror launches in states like New Jersey or Ohio:

Pre-registration promos may become available, giving users the chance to sign up in advance and claim extra bonuses

The Bonus bets code will probably unlock the same two-tier welcome offer ($150 bonus or $1,000 safety net)

Here are some of the things we know about this launch:

Kansas has had legal online sports betting for some time now

bet365 Kansas is actively preparing to launch

The bet365 Kansas bonus code will likely be GOALBET, just like in other states

No firm launch date or retail partnership has been announced yet

There will be bonus bets/welcome bonus available with a bet365 Kansas bonus code

Once the platform goes live, bet365 Kansas players will join a growing community of U.S. bettors who enjoy fast payouts, strong odds, and regular promos from one of the world’s most respected sportsbook operators.

Kansas Sports Betting Today with bet365

Arsenal will jumpstart this week’s pre-season friendlies as they face AC Milan. Although neither side is anticipated to field their strongest lineup, both teams have their pride and pre-season analysis hanging in the balance, a challenge Arsenal is no stranger to.

Meanwhile, Celtic continues its sequence of friendlies by tackling Europe’s giants, with a match against Ajax in Amsterdam. As Ajax tries to regain championship-winning form, the game could set the tone for their Eredivisie title ambitions.

In MLS action Friday night, LAFC goes head-to-head with the Portland Timbers. Both teams ended their last matches in ties and have their sights set on securing playoff positions. With only two points between them in the standings, the competition is fierce.

San Diego get set to host Nashville at the same time on Friday, both sides pushing to claim 1st in their division. San Diego sit atop the West, with Nashville needing to knock Cincinnati off their pedestal in the East. This one could have lasting implications for both sides.

An all Premier League clash comes next, with Nottingham and Fulham meeting on Saturday. Both sides have lost core men in the transfer window already, and will need to find a way through without them, something pre-season could prove handy for.

Lastly, Premier League teams have crossed the pond for a showdown in the US, with Everton taking on Bournemouth in the Summer Series. MetLife Stadium hosts the game at 3pm ET, offering both the Toffees and Cherries a chance to evaluate each other before the season kicks off in August.

Top bet365 Kansas Promotions

While the welcome bonus is often the headline feature at any sportsbook, bet365 truly sets itself apart with its ongoing promotions, designed to reward players long after they’ve signed up with bonus bets, special sports betting markets, same-game parlays offers and much more.

Once the platform is live in Kansas, local bettors can expect a wide range of recurring promos tailored to both casual and experienced players across the NBA, college sports games, and many more sports betting markets.

Here’s a closer look at the types of offers they consistently provides to existing users, all of which are expected to be available to bet365 Kansas residents from day one.

Odds Boosts

What it is: By raising the odds on specific markets, Bet Boosts raise your chances of winning more money without raising your risk.

How it operates: In the NBA, college basketball, Premier League, or Major League Soccer categories, you can look for the green upward arrow icon next to certain wagers. With only one click, you can apply these increased odds, and your increased payoff will be visible right away.

For instance, depending on the event, a boost can offer Manchester City to win 2-0 at +600 or +650 instead of the typical line of +550.

Why it matters: Boosts are great for players looking to extract extra value from popular or risky bets. You’re getting better odds for the same selection — no strings attached.

T&C Highlights:

Boosted odds are final once accepted

Available daily on select sports and events

Cannot be combined with other promos and any bonus bets wagers excluded

Early Payout – College Sports/NBA/NFL/MLB/NHL/Soccer

What it is: Regardless of the outcome, this early payment feature settles your wager as a win as soon as your team establishes a sizable lead.

How it operates: Bet straight on the pre-game moneyline or use it as part of a parlay. Even if the team loses the game, the wager is immediately paid out as a victory if your team leads by a predetermined margin, for example, 18 points in college basketball, 20 points in the NBA or 2 goals in soccer. Be sure to check the promo before hand to know the points total to keep an eye o.

For instance, you wager on the Kansas Jayhawks to prevail. Halfway through the game, their lead is 19 points. Due to the early payout rule, you have already received payment as a winner, regardless of whether the other team wins after a comeback.

Why it matters: This feature takes the sting out of late-game collapses. It also gives strategic bettors an edge, especially in matchups involving momentum swings.

T&C Highlights:

Applies only to eligible games and markets

Must be a straight moneyline wager or part of a parlay

Payout is automatic once the lead condition is met

Parlay Bonus

What it is: This promotion boosts your winnings on multi-game parlays, with a sliding scale of bonuses based on how many legs you include.

How it works: Build a same-game parlay across different sports — such as the NBA, MLS, and Premier League — with 2 to 14+ legs. The more selections you add, the higher your bonus percentage on any net winnings.

Bonus Examples:

2 legs: +5%

4 legs: +10%

6 legs: +20%

10 legs: +50%

14+ legs: +100%

For example, you create a 5-leg parlay featuring:

Real Madrid to win

Over 2.5 goals in a Chelsea match

Lakers moneyline

Kansas Jayhawks spread

Sporting KC to score first

If your parlay wins, you will not only receive your base payout but also an additional 10% bonus.

T&C Highlights:

Applies only to net winnings

Stakes are not included in the bonus

All legs must win for the bonus to trigger

Referral Bonus

What it is: Share a personal referral link with friends and receive bonus bets once they register and wager.

How it works: Once your friend signs up using your link, deposits $10 or more, and places a qualifying bet, you both receive $50 in bonus bets. It’s a win-win referral model that rewards you for bringing someone new to the platform.

Example: You send your link to a fellow Kansas bettor who’s interested in wagering on the Chiefs or Jayhawks with bet365 Kansas. They register and place a $10 bet — boom, both of you get $50 in bonuses.

T&C Highlights:

Referred users must be new customers

Referral bonuses may be capped per year

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly, but winnings can be

Bonus Bets expire after seven days

Why These Promos Matter

Risk-reduction features like early payout

Bigger returns via boosted odds and parlay bonuses

Bonus bets, first bet safety nets all to take advantage of

Social incentives through the referral program

Bet365 Kansas Sports Teams & Online Betting

When bet365 Kansas goes live in 2025, local sports fans will gain access to one of the most comprehensive and dynamic sportsbooks in the country.

With deep sports betting market coverage across both U.S. and international sports, competitive odds, and intuitive navigation, bet365 is well-equipped to serve the wide range of teams and leagues that matter to Kansas bettors.

From hometown favorites like the Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting Kansas City to regional NBA powerhouses and global soccer clubs, bet365 Kansas delivers full coverage on game lines, player props, futures, and live betting markets — all easily accessible from your phone or computer.

Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Betting

The Chiefs are the crown jewel of Kansas football fandom, and bet365 allows you to bet on them all season long — whether it's moneylines, point spreads, player props, or Super Bowl futures. Example bets:

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs (+145)

Chiefs to cover -6.5 vs. the Broncos

Chiefs to win the AFC West (-110)

Come playoff time, expect even more betting options, including alternate lines, live in-game markets, and same-game parlays.

Oklahoma City Thunder - NBA Betting

While Kansas doesn't have its own NBA franchise, many fans follow nearby teams, especially the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bet365 gives you access to a full range of NBA markets:

Full game spreads and totals

First-quarter or halftime bets

Player props (e.g., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 27.5 points)

Futures like Thunder to make the playoffs or win the Western Conference

You can also use the early payout feature on NBA games — for example, if the Thunder lead by 20 at any point, your bet is graded as a win, even if they collapse late.

Kansas City Royals - MLB Betting

Baseball fans in Kansas can follow the Royals throughout the MLB season with bet365’s robust baseball offerings. Markets include:

Moneyline and run line wagers

Total runs

Pitcher strikeouts or home run props

Series and seasonal team futures

With daily games and detailed stats, baseball is a great fit for data-driven bettors looking to take advantage of fluctuations in form and matchups.

St. Louis Blues - NHL Betting

While not based in Kansas, the St. Louis Blues are a popular NHL team among hockey fans in the region. bet365 covers every regular-season and postseason NHL game with:

Regulation time bets

First goal scorer markets

Power play props and shot totals

Live in-play betting throughout each period

Whether betting on the Blues to bounce back in the Central Division or backing an underdog in a late-night Western Conference clash, hockey fans won’t be left out.

Premier League & MLS – Global & Local Soccer Betting

Soccer fans in Kansas get the best of both worlds:

Follow the Premier League and bet on global giants like Manchester United, Arsenal, or Chelsea

Support the hometown MLS team, Sporting Kansas City, with weekly match markets and season-long props

Example soccer markets with bet365:

Both teams to score (BTTS)

Total goals (Over/Under 2.5)

Correct score predictions

Anytime goal scorer bets

Futures (e.g., Arsenal to win the Premier League)

With bet365’s in-play betting, you can also place bets while watching games live — a perfect option for the high-tempo nature of soccer.

More Sports, More Markets, Better Online Sportsbook

Beyond the major teams and leagues, bet365 Kansas will also offer deep coverage in:

Golf (PGA Tour) – outrights, head-to-heads, top 10 finishes

Tennis (ATP/WTA) – match winners, set betting, live in-game props

Boxing & UFC/MMA – method of victory, round betting, parlays

So, whether you’re watching March Madness, betting on Champions League midweek, or placing a weekend parlay across the Chiefs, Thunder, and Sporting KC — bet365 delivers a complete betting experience tailored to Kansas fans.

All Teams, All Markets — One Platform

The best part? You’ll be able to bet on all of these teams and leagues in one place — the bet365 app or website. With quick access to promos, live updates, and game lines, bet365 Kansas bettors will enjoy speed, simplicity, and serious variety starting day one.

Bet365 App Review

Once bet365 Kansas officially launches, players will have access to one of the best-reviewed mobile sportsbook apps in the U.S. market. Whether you’re betting on a college basketball game from your couch, placing an in-play wager during a Premier League match, or checking odds on your lunch break, the bet365 app is built to deliver speed, clarity, and control.

The app is available on both iOS and Android, and bet365 Kansas users will be able to download it for free from the App Store or Google Play as soon as it goes live in 2025.

App Design & User Experience

The first thing you’ll notice about the bet365 Kansas app is how clean and efficient the layout is. Navigation is handled through a fixed bottom bar with tabs for:

Sports (main sports betting markets)

In-Play (live games with dynamic odds)

Search (quickly find teams, players, markets)

My Bets (view open and settled wagers)

Promotions (bonus bets, welcome bonuses, sports betting offers and more)

Live Betting and Streaming

One of bet365’s standout features is its in-play betting, which allows you to wager while the action is happening. Odds update in real time, and markets shift based on momentum, injuries, and game flow. Live betting markets include:

Next goal scorer

Next team to score

Over/Under updated totals

Player-specific props

Updated spreads and moneylines

Security, Personalization & Speed

Face ID/Touch ID support adds biometric security. Push notifications can alert you to:

Cash-out opportunities

Boosted odds on your favorite teams

Live score changes or market closures

Betslip memory retains selections even if the app closes

Low data usage makes it ideal for on-the-go play

In short, the app is built for performance, whether you're betting at home or live at a game or tailgate.

Easy bet365 Kansas Bonus Code Activation

All offers and promos can be managed through the Promotions tab — including claim status, time remaining, and usage requirements. You’ll also be able to track bonus balance and remaining playthrough right from your account dashboard.

bet365 App Review iOS Store Google Play Experts Rating: 4.8/5 4.8 / 5

~111,000–300,000+ ratings 4.6–4.7 / 5

~17,000–33,000+ reviews

Users consistently praise the app for:

Fast bet placement

Minimal lag

Clean design

Reliable cash-out tools

What bet365 Kansas Users Can Expect

Once bet365 Kansas goes live:

The app will be fully functional for state-verified users

All promos, including welcome bonuses, will be mobile-compatible

the bet365 Kansas bonus code will be available

Bonus bets available with a qualifying wager

Live in-play odds and streaming will be available

Payments, withdrawals, and responsible gambling tools will be app-accessible

bet365 Kanas Payment Methods

Here is a table showing the breakdown of all payment methods accepted by bet365

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa/Mastercard (debit & credit) Free $10 $30 000 Instant PayPal Free $30 $10 000 Instant Skrill Free $10 $38 000 Instant Online Banking (Trustly) Free $10 $10,000 Instant PayNearMe (Cash) Free $10 $500 Instant (0–15 min) Paysafecard Free $10 $1,000 Instant Apple Pay Free $10 $10,000 Instant bet365 Mastercard Free $10 $30,000 Instant

Deposit Tips for bet365 Kansas Players

Planning to bet large? Skrill and Visa/Mastercard allow high limits for more serious play.

Regardless of the method, you’ll receive immediate credit to your bet365 balance, and all deposits are encrypted to protect your financial information.

Withdrawals from bet365 Kansas

Withdrawing your winnings is also straightforward, with multiple options that cater to both speed and convenience:

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Visa/Mastercard (debit only) Free $10 $30 000 1–4 hours PayPal Free $10 $10 000 Instant–24 hours Skrill Free $10 $38 000 Instant–24 hours Online Banking (Trustly) Free $10 $50 000 1–4 hours Cash (Casino Cage) Free $1 $30 000 Instant Bank Transfer (Wire) Free $10 — 1–5 business days Bet365 Mastercard Free $5 $5 000 Instant

Typical processing times and limits, methods, and availability may vary by state

Bet365’s Customer Service

Here’s a summary of bet365’s customer support options, along with insights into their performance:

Betting Site bet365 Phone Number 1‑833‑754‑8200 1‑888‑8‑BET‑365 (24/7) Email supportusa‑eng@customerservices365.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Support Options Breakdown

Phone – bet365 offers toll-free 24/7 phone support for U.S. customers, with most calls answered within a few minutes. This is a strong plus, as many competitors lack reliable phone service.

Live Chat

Email – Typical response times range from 24 to 48 hours, which is standard for the industry.

FAQs/Social Media – A comprehensive Help Center is available for FAQs like cash-out and bet boosts. Users can also reach out via Twitter/X (@bet365help), with other platforms like Facebook/Instagram not currently offering formal support.

Our Assessment

Bet365’s customer service is robust and reliable. The combination of 24/7 phone and chat support sets it apart, ensuring prompt assistance whether you're dealing with verification issues or payout questions. While email responses can take a bit longer, they remain a solid choice for detailed queries. Social media support is more supplementary.

Kansas Ready from Day One

When bet365 Kansas launches sometime this year, players can count on full access to all these support options, no matter the time or day. Whether you need help registering with the probably GOALBET bonus code, troubleshooting a deposit, or understanding wager rules, bet365 Kansas customers will have dependable, around-the-clock support at their fingertips.

Responsible Gambling with bet365 Kansas

When bet365 Kansas is up and running, bettors in the Sunflower state will be able to enjoy a safe and secure sports betting experience backed by strong responsible gambling protocols. In Kansas, gambling is regulated by the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) and the Kansas Lottery, both of which oversee online sports betting operations and ensure licensed platforms provide tools and resources to protect players.

Tools bet365 provides to Support Safe Gambling

As part of its license obligations and company-wide responsible gaming commitment, bet365 offers a range of features to help players stay in control, including:

Deposit Limits: Set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit caps to ensure your spending stays within comfortable levels.

Time-Outs: Temporarily suspend account access for 24 hours up to 30 days if you need a short break.

Self-Exclusion: Completely block access to your account for longer periods — six months, one year, or permanently.

Reality Checks & Session Limits: Notifications that track how long you’ve been betting or time limits to automatically log you out.

All these features are available in the “Responsible Gambling” section of the bet365 app and website. They are easy to activate, customizable, and private, ensuring you have full control over your betting activity.

External Help & Resources Available in Kansas

In addition to the tools offered by sportsbooks like bet365, there are national and local organizations dedicated to helping those facing gambling-related harm:

National U.S. Gambling Helpline: 1-800-GAMBLER (24/7 confidential support across the U.S.)

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG): Visit www.ncpgambling.org for resources, screenings, and state-by-state assistance.

Kansas Responsible Gambling Programs: Managed through the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS). Their official websites offer self-exclusion forms, treatment provider info, and educational material.

Gamblers Anonymous: Offers peer support groups throughout Kansas and across the U.S. Find local meetings at www.gamblersanonymous.org.

Kansas Expanded Lottery Act - Maintains sections on the appropriate protection for players within Kansas State

Kansas players using bet365 will have access to all of these tools and resources, ensuring a safe and informed betting experience from day one.

Bet365 Kansas Bonus Bets Offer Summary

Bet365 is one of the biggest and most trusted names in online sports betting, and after spending just a few minutes on their site or app, it’s easy to see why. Their platform combines speed, simplicity, and deep market coverage with a constantly updated selection of generous promotions and betting features. Whether you’re sports betting on the Premier League, MLS, or NBA, bet365 delivers the full sportsbook experience.

New players can use the bet365 Kansas bonus code at sign-up to unlock one of two great welcome offers:

These promos are available as soon as the bet365 Kansas goes live, expected sometime in 2025. One of the reasons I’d return to bet365 time and again is their ongoing promotions, such as early payouts, accumulator boosts, and refer-a-friend bonuses, all available to existing users.

Combine that with a sleek app, fast live updates, and responsive customer support, and you’ve got a sports betting site that delivers on every front.

It only takes a few minutes to register, deposit, and claim the offer, and your sports bonuses are added in seconds after your qualifying wager settles. With major fixtures across soccer and basketball happening every week, this is the perfect time to get involved.

Quick Summary of bet365 Kansas

bet365 Kansas Offer - Probably Bet $5, Get $150 or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net Legal States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA — Coming to KS in 2025 Minimum Deposit $10 New Customer Offers (5/5) Sportsbook Odds (4.5/5) Promotions (4.5/5) Payment Methods (4/5) Customer Service (5/5)

With bet365, you’re not just signing up for a sportsbook — you’re joining one of the most complete and rewarding sports betting platforms available in the U.S. Keep the GOALBET bonus code handy and be ready for when bet365 Kansas goes live in 2025 — your next favorite sportsbook is just around the corner.