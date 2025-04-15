bet365 IL bonus code GOALMAX: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for Champions League & 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament!

The IL bet365 bonus code GOALMAX gives users $150 in sportsbook bonuses, ahead of Tuesday's Champions League soccer and NBA action.

The UEFA Champions League is about to advance four teams to the semi-finals. Will Aston Villa or Borussia Dortmund overcome aggregate-goal deficits to triumph against today's long odds?

The NBA Play-In Tournament also begins tonight, with high-seeded battles in the Eastern and Western Conference. Read to learn about today's markets on Steph Curry and Golden State.

Soccer and hoops speculators can analyze today's betting markets for Champions League and NBA action.

New clients can register for an account and place qualifying bets to receive bonus funds.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code can be used to wager on thrilling NBA and Champions League action today, including player-proposition betting odds on Stephen Curry, Trae Young, and Ousmane Dembele.

Today's back legs in the Champions League are your time to look past bet365's main odds. This afternoon's team odds to win "straight up" are only confusing when seen by themselves, while the sportsbook's "proposition" gambling odds on a team to advance tell the real story.

Dortmund, for instance, is a (+225) bet to outscore F.C. Barcelona in today's closing 90:00. Barca would be fine with that outcome, so long as it doesn't get out of hand. Barcelona's 4-0 aggregate lead, sparked by a Lewandowski brace scored against Borussia Dortmund last Wednesday, means that the Spanish frontrunners can probably coast through a Q-Final leg aired on Paramount at 2 p.m. CST.

Aston Villa is a slightly less doomed quarter-final bid against Paris Saint-Germain, trailing 3-1 on aggregate after 90+ minutes in Paris. But it isn't the first tie's score that would make Aston Villa supporters throw in the towel, so much as the way that PSG controlled the play in both halves, and dominated Villa on the stat sheet.

The Premier League club needs an early rally to keep morale high in another match broadcast by Paramount at 2 p.m., with Villains drawing okay betting odds at home, but poor odds to win by enough goals to advance in the comeptiton.

Ousmane Dembele of PSG is a leading bet to score in the closing leg at Villa Park. EFL supporters will be pleased to learn that host striker Ollie Watkins' odds to score are among those rivaling Dembele's prop betting lines.

NBA stars don't get as much rest as people say. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Tuesday night's NBA Play-In Tournament action, carrying a (-7) spread into the tipoff. Curry finished the regular season still averaging over 30 PPG, ranking 11th among NBA cagers in scoring efficiency. He'll tackle the Play-In tourney at 9 p.m. CST, available on TNT.

The Warriors-Grizzlies game is preceded by the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic, another battle of #7 and #8 seeds. Orlando has a commanding edge in moneyline and point-spread odds over Atlanta, which has been dealing with a limiting injury to point guard Trae Young. TNT also broadcasts the Magic-Hawks contest from Kia Center, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Chicago time.

