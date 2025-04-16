bet365 IL bonus code GOALMAX | Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for the Chicago Bulls & NBA Play-In

The bet365 bonus code GOALMAX gives IL clients $150 in bonuses, ahead of tonight's Chicago vs Miami elimination game in the NBA.

The Chicago Bulls surprised pundits by defeating Miami soundly a week ago. Will the Bulls triumph over the Heat again with NBA Play-In Tournament elimination on the line?

Champions League soccer is about to go from sleepy to suspenseful in 24 hours. Arsenal and Real Madrid meet in Spain today, while Inter Milan tries to defend Harry Kane for 90 more minutes.

How to Claim the IL bet365 bonus code offer

Illinois sports gamblers can strike gold with bet365’s latest promo code offer, which gives Illinois residents newcomer's bonuses when they sign-up and place their first wagers.

Prairie State clients can receive bet365’s sign-up offer through these steps:

Click over to bet365 via the link above Register for a new account using bonus code GOALMAX Deposit a sum of at least $10 Wager $10 on any sportsbook outcome at odds of (-500) or greater When that outcome is settled, users get $150 in free bets - win or lose Bonus funds are valid for seven days and can't be withdrawn for real cash

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code can be used to place bets on the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat in tonight's all-important NBA Play-In contest of #9 and #10 seeds. Arsenal also kicks off this afternoon!

The Chicago Bulls are bet365's favorite to beat Miami tonight, in a game to select a one-shot NBA hopeful for a genuine "Play-In" contest against the #8 conference seed Atlanta Hawks, who lost to #7 Orlando to berth in a double-chance game against Miami and Chicago's winners. If that sounds complicated, tonight's formula for the Bulls is simple. Win and move on, or lose and play golf.

Chicago will have to win while wounded. Josh Giddey's hand injury is said to be bothering the Bulls' star shooting guard just as Miami appears for a ride-or-die rematch. Giddey scored 28 points as part of a tremendous triple-double in the last Miami game. His point-scoring prop line for tonight's 6:30 p.m. CST contest on ESPN is about 20 points, challenging the Bulls to beat the Heat as a unit.

Sacramento meets Dallas in a Western Conference elimination game at 9 p.m. Chicago time. Should Bulls fans be celebrating a victory, they should still be aware of just how vulnerable Dallas looks to a point-spread defeat in Sacramento's late game. The Kings clobbered the Mavs 122-98 on March 3, setting up a (-5.5) spread for the Kings that could be covered easily if Dallas keeps struggling.

This afternoon's Champions League bouts bring an air of tension that was missing most of yesterday. Inter Milan's defending will be tested by Bayern Munich's striker Harry Kane, looking to score an equalizer for Bayern as soon as the opening whistle blows on a 2-1 aggregate battle in Italy. The back-leg conclusion in Milan can be viewed on Paramount at 2 p.m. Central Time.

Kylian Mbappé and Los Blancos lead in almost every category of bets on offense in the Real-Arsenal meeting. Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is a (+300) dark horse wager to score a back-leg goal. Not even Declan Rice, who scored a brace in Arsenal's 3-0 opening-leg victory, can't do better than (+600) odds to tally again in Spain. Supporters mustn't fear such numbers, though, since "three" and "zero" are the important ones.

Arsenal has a surprise 3-0 aggregate lead on Real Madrid going into today's Q-Final leg, threatening to overshadow Liverpool's accomplishments in domestic league play. Gunners' odds to outscore Los Blancos on hostile turf are just (+300) in bet365's main market. Again, never fear, as that applies to matchday goals only. Arsenal's a hot pick to advance after another 2 p.m. fixture on Paramount.

Newcastle United is a minus-odds favorite over Crystal Palace in today's single Premier League bout. Palace fought Newcastle to a draw on home turf in November, but the Magpies' amazing run at the top of the EPL table has inspired yet another pricey gambling line on today's hosts to win. Magpies are (-143) wagers to beat Crystal Palace (+400) in a match televised on USA at 1:30 p.m. CST.

More info on bet365’s bonus offer

