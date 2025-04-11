bet365 bonus code GOALMAX | New in TN: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for any sport

The TN bet365 bonus code GOALMAX can be used on any of the NBA or soccer action this weekend.

Tennessee sports bettors are in luck this weekend.

The bet365 bonus code GOALMAX gives new clients $150 in sportsbook bonuses, ahead of the NBA, Premier League and Bundesliga action.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

In the NBA the Memphis Grizzlies ran out of claws in a high-tempo shootout loss to Minnesota, putting hopes for an automatic playoff seed in jeopardy. Can the Grizzlies rebound to win two big games in a row this weekend?

On the soccer front, Man United, Man City, Barca, and Bayern are all in action this weekend and you can also catch Nashville SC in prime time.

How to Claim the TN bet365 bonus code offer

Sportsbook enthusiasts in Tennessee can score a winner with bet365’s latest promo code, offering Tennessee's legal sports bettors a jackpot in sign-up bonuses.

Tennesseans can claim bet365’s new sign-up offer by following these steps:

Surf to bet365 via the link above Register for an account using the bonus code GOALMAX Deposit a sum of at least $10 Bet $10 on any team, total, or outcome at odds of (-500) or greater After the bet is settled, betors will get $150 in free bets - win or lose Bonus funds are valid for seven days and can't be withdrawn for real cash

Do you live outside? Find out your state's bet365 bonus code offer at Goal, available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

Your bet365 bonus code can be used to place bets on basketball and soccer stars around the world this weekend.

The Memphis Grizzlies come into the season's final days having blown a gasket against Minnesota. Memphis and Minnesota played a fast-breaking first half that ended with a tight, if busy scoreboard, after which the Timberwolves trashed the Grizzlies for 26 of the third quarter's first 30 points scored, and eased to a 141-125 win.

It puts the Grizzlies' automatic playoff seed in peril, creating must-win scenarios against the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Sunday respectively. NBA League Pass has the action from Denver at 8 p.m. CST, and Memphis at 2:30 p.m. CST on Sunday.

The Western Conference's epic playoff race has not been leavened in the least. It will come down to one fast, furious weekend on hardcourt. The L.A. Lakers improved to 49 wins to sit in third place via a 15-point victory in Dallas, but Friday's game with Houston would have bookies giving the Lakers long odds, were it not for the Rockets' clinched seed. Fubo has the action at 9:30 p.m. CST.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors could clinch an automatic berth with two more victories. Friday's 9 p.m. CST tipoff in Portland seems easy enough, seconded by high-risk odds on Oakland's chances in a road tilt on NBA League Pass. However, the L.A. Clippers lurk as a spoiler for the Warriors' home court finale Sunday, a tense tussle on YouTube TV at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

On the soccer front, Man City is a one-to-two wager to defeat Crystal Palace at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time on USA Network, though the specter of the Sky Blues falling to sixth place informs us that City's moneyline is inspired by history. In Saturday's late game, Arsenal are an odds-on wager to beat Brentford at 11:30 a.m. EST on USA.

Manchester United will be Newcastle United's guest on Sunday, in a total turnabout on the table. Newcastle is in a top-five position that would be familiar to MUFC supporters of a different era, but which feels all-too-foreign to a Red Devils club that's now buried in the EPL's bottom half with 13 domestic league losses. USA has the call of a kickoff at 10:30 a.m. EST or 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

The standout soccer game from the weekend comes from the Bundesliga, where Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund's face off in the Der Klassiker. The old rivals had a 1-1 draw in November that stands as a heartbreaker for Dortmund, when a long-held lead was erased by Bayern's Jamal Musiala with moments to go.

Bayern is a dominant one-to-three bet to win a Bundesliga date aired live on ESPN's flagship channel at 10:30 Memphis time.

Closer to home, Nashville SC will try to get back on the front foot against Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. CST tonight, having dropped two matches in a row to Cincinnati and Charlotte. Nashville enjoys bright "minus" odds to beat Real Salt Lake at Geodis Park.

Inter Miami travels to Chicago in other MLS action this Saturday, but speculation that Miami will restrict its lineup has led to long odds on a Messi goal.

More info on bet365’s bonus offer

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses - Win or Lose! bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX

