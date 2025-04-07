bet365 bonus code GOALBET | New in TN: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for 2025's March Madness National Championship!

March Madness comes to an end with its Championship Game, as Florida and Houston battle for basketball glory.

Tonight's sports viewers will be captivated by college basketball's Division 1 championship game. Florida and Houston are drawing almost identical betting action to cut down the Alamodome's nets, with a pair of star point guards favored to lead the game's scoring.

Soccer enthusiasts hoping to wager winners on Monday can pick from the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Today's bet365 bonus code can be used to place wagers on any of the great games this Monday, with the NCAA Tournament's championship hopefuls Florida and Houston headlining a slate of CBB, professional hoops, and English Premier League showdowns.

An NCAA Tournament filled with successful #1 seeds will come to a conclusion at 8:50 EST. The Florida Gators and Houston Cougars survived the Elite Eight's tussle of titans to reach 2025's Division 1 Men's National Championship Game in San Antonio. CBS will broadcast the gala.

Florida's path to Monday's final involved less drama than Houston's. The opposing Auburn Tigers grew fatigued at the tail end of Saturday's all-SEC semifinal, making the final :30 of Game Clock into a Gators celebration. Houston, on the other hand, created a magic comeback against Duke that will remain talked about forever, even should the Cougars lose their fifth game of the season tonight.

Which team impresses hoops handicappers more? It's not Houston's crazy comeback, but Florida's clinical win over Auburn that left a bigger mark at the sportsbook. The Florida Gators are (-1.5) point spread favorites over the Houston Cougars for a tipoff with a high O/U (141) total points line, a reaction to Florida's sharpshooting that netted nine treys on 19 attempts versus UConn.

Outside shooters lead the game's prop betting markets, a change-of-pace for gamblers who've seen many stadium venues lead to sloppy, scrambling basketball. Florida PG Walter Clayton Jr. is the game's leading point-scorer proposition bet, drawing (-115) odds to tally 20+ points against Houston. Opposing guard L.J. Cryer is the runner-up pick, with (+135) odds to produce a 20-point night.

The NBA will be in action on Monday night, though the National Basketball Association has taken care not to step on Houston and Florida's finish with another Quarter 4 played simultaneously. The Miami Heat will face the Philadelphia 76ers on NBA Season Pass at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and 6:30 PM CST. The Sacramento Kings are underdogs to win a contest in Detroit, set to tip off at 8 p.m. Chattanooga time. Should the Kings and Pistons go to OT, hoops fans may switch to two TVs.

Leicester plays host to Newcastle at 2 p.m. Central Time, badly needing league victories to avoid being relegated back to the second-tier English Championship ranks this August. The Foxes are five-to-one underdogs to claim three points versus visiting Magpies. Newcastle's superstar striker, Alexander Isak, has (-110) odds to score at least once in a match aired on USA Network.

Italian club soccer's showdown is at 1:45 p.m. CST on Paramount, when Bologna welcomes Napoli in a matchup that's got tighter odds than it used to. Bologna hopes to take revenge for Napoli's 3-0 romp last summer, and could foil the visitors' Serie A title hopes with a victory, while moving to secure a UEFA Champions League campaign next cycle. Napoli is only a (+165) wager to win the contest.

La Liga's lone kickoff is another relegation round, at least for the underdog. Leganés is in peril of falling from Spain's elite tier as the club visits Osasuna at 2 p.m. for a fixture broadcast on ESPN Deportes. Leganés might encounter less resistance from Osasuna, which has only managed one win outside of the Copa del Rey this calendar year. But in contrast, the odds are virtually deadlocked.

