bet365 bonus code GOALBET | New in TN: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for NBA & Champions League!

NBA and Champions League features today, and bet365 have brilliant new offers for Tennesseans.

The Memphis Grizzlies will perform in a 10-game night of NBA hoops, visiting the Charlotte Hornets in the Grizzlies' fourth-from-last game of the regular season. Will Memphis win three in a row?

Even if you plan to follow the Memphis Grizzlies tipoff, there's a day of great soccer events occurring before, during, and after the NBA's action on the east coast. The UEFA Champions League is in full swing with two quarter-final legs in the afternoon. Team USA's women meet Brazil in a nightcap.

How to Claim the IL bet365 bonus code offer

Tennessee sports bettors are in luck with bet365’s latest promo code, Bet $5 Get $150, which offers the State's sportsbook users a wealth of sign-up bonuses.

Sports betting gamers in Tennessee can get bet365’s new sign-up offer with these steps:

Browse to bet365 by clicking on the link above Sign up for a new account using bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 Bet $10 on a team, player, or total at odds of (-500) or greater After bets are settled, users will receive $150 free bets - win or lose Bonus funds are valid for seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used for betting on American and overseas sports this Tuesday, including the Memphis Grizzlies' tipoff on Charlotte, and UEFA Champions League soccer.

The Memphis Grizzlies have drawn steep favorite's odds to beat the Charlotte Hornets, and win their third game in a row, in a contest that will be aired on NBA League Pass at 6 p.m. Central Time. But the eighth-place Grizzlies can't take anything for granted, with the Eastern Conference's potential NBA Play-In Tournament seeds drawn tight in W/L records. Charlotte has dropped three in a row.

The NBA will showcase nine other contests on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV. The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics face off at 6:30 p.m. Memphis time, just prior to the L.A. Lakers having to meet the OKC Thunder without a healthy Lebron James in tow. L.A. is a severe (+14) point underdog.

Arsenal Football Club is poised to headline a banner date of pro and international soccer. Arsenal goes into a quarter-final Champions League leg with Real Madrid having outplayed Los Blancos for much of the UEFA season. Bettors will remain tempted to pick Real Madrid's underdog odds to win before the match begins on Paramount at 1 p.m., recalling that Real was the team to lose to Sheriff Tiraspol in round-robin play before going on to win the European championship not long ago.

Bayern Munich welcomes Inter Milan in another 3 p.m. opening tie. There is no clear consensus on goal-total markets for the clash of titans, taking into account that Serie A teams like Inter aren't likely to rush forward numbers in an opening quarter-final leg. But the prop betting odds make it clear that there could be scoring in the match too, beginning with Bayern's striker Harry Kane.

The CONCACAF Champions League has been renamed the CONCACAF Champions Cup, aired on Fox Sports in the 2024-25 cycle. The L.A. Galaxy visit Tigres UANL at 8 p.m. CST, following a tense leg in SoCal that left the tie drawn at 0-0 on aggregate. Tigres blasted 17 shot attempts in April 1's match, resulting in L.A.'s pessimistic five-to-one gambling odds to win outright on Tuesday.

Finally, the United States Women's National Team joins the reigning world champs for a fantastic, full day of women's soccer events. Spain faces a tough contest against Portugal in the UEFA Women's Nations League at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. In contrast, the USWNT is favored with a moneyline of one-to-two against Brazil for a friendly played in San Jose, aired by TBS at 10:30 p.m. EST.

More info on bet365’s bonus offer

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses - Win or Lose! bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions Must be 21+ and Present in TN. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. T&CS, time limits and exclusions apply. Super Boost only available to new customers, max wager $50, bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.